Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Sales Tripod – EXPRESS 40% off Everything, New Bonobos Sale Items, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Here's why.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. EXPRESS: 40% off Everything

Express

Plenty of easy to layer, logo-free wearables at EXPRESS right now. Those Chukkas? Total Red Wing ripoffs. But if you’re not quite at Red Wing budget yet, they might be a fun way to see if they go with what you normally wear, at a relatively budget price. Got a pair on the way for review. So standby for that.

 

#2. Huckberry: Duck Boot Restock – $180

Huckberry

Huckberry just restocked their crazy popular duck boots. These came out a few weeks back and… immediately sold out. Gone. But they’re back. (For now?) Fully waterproof, breathable, full grain leather uppers and fully waterproof suede. They’re claiming sneaker like comfort too.

 

#3. Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Select Clearance

Launched on Friday, and ends today. Most, but not all, of their clearance is getting an extra 25% off at checkout. Notable exclusions are their Allen Edmonds. But, Red Wing? Those are good. As is the large stock of clearance sportcoats (as evidenced by the picks above). Always a good bang-for-the-buck option when the Brooks Brothers sale section gets marked down further. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!

 

BONUS  Bonobos: New Items added to Sale + 20% off w/ ECLIPSE20

Bonobos

The Bonobos sale section has been real picked over for a while now. So a fresh injection of some new stock, to said sale section, is welcome. It’s not an extra 30% or 40% off, but, you can still use that 20% off code ECLIPSE20 to save a bit more on on-sale items.

 

Also worth a mention…