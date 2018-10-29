Monday Sales Tripod – EXPRESS 40% off Everything, New Bonobos Sale Items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. EXPRESS: 40% off Everything
- Merino Blend Crew – $41.94 ($69.90) tons of colors
- Double Breasted Oversized Topcoat $178.80 ($298)
- Leather Chukka Boot – $82.80 ($138)
- Twill Sportcoat – $88.80 ($148)
- Camel Recycled Wool-Blend Topcoat – $178.80 ($298) at top of post
Plenty of easy to layer, logo-free wearables at EXPRESS right now. Those Chukkas? Total Red Wing ripoffs. But if you’re not quite at Red Wing budget yet, they might be a fun way to see if they go with what you normally wear, at a relatively budget price. Got a pair on the way for review. So standby for that.
#2. Huckberry: Duck Boot Restock – $180
Huckberry just restocked their crazy popular duck boots. These came out a few weeks back and… immediately sold out. Gone. But they’re back. (For now?) Fully waterproof, breathable, full grain leather uppers and fully waterproof suede. They’re claiming sneaker like comfort too.
#3. Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Select Clearance
- Super Soft Construction USA Made Camel Sport Coat – $336.75 ($898)
- Regent Fit Wool/Cotton Knit Mini-Brokenbone Sport Coat – $261.75 ($698)
- Trench Coat – $252 ($448)
- Tie Driving Moccasins – $94.50 ($168)
- Made in the USA Red Wing Chukkas – $183.75 ($350)
- Super Soft Construction Wool/Cotton Knit Regent Fit Plaid Sport Coat – $261.75 ($698) shown top of post
- Nautical Stripe Shawl Collar Sweater – $74.25 ($198)
- Regent Fit Wool Hopsack Sport Coat – $224.10 ($498)
- Regent Fit Harris Tweed Multi-Windowpane Sport Coat – $261.75 ($698)
Launched on Friday, and ends today. Most, but not all, of their clearance is getting an extra 25% off at checkout. Notable exclusions are their Allen Edmonds. But, Red Wing? Those are good. As is the large stock of clearance sportcoats (as evidenced by the picks above). Always a good bang-for-the-buck option when the Brooks Brothers sale section gets marked down further. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!
BONUS Bonobos: New Items added to Sale + 20% off w/ ECLIPSE20
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer in Tai Green Plaid – $302.40 FINAL ($500)
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer in Navy Plaid – $270.40 FINAL ($450)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer in Grey Check – $270.40 FINAL ($450)
- Summer Weight Italian 5-Pocket Pants – $70.40 FINAL ($178)
- Lightweight Italian Wool Suit – $452.80 FINAL ($750)
- Summer Weight Jeans – $70.40 FINAL ($450)
The Bonobos sale section has been real picked over for a while now. So a fresh injection of some new stock, to said sale section, is welcome. It’s not an extra 30% or 40% off, but, you can still use that 20% off code ECLIPSE20 to save a bit more on on-sale items.
Also worth a mention…
- Bespoke Post: 20% off almost everything in their shop w/ CYAOCT
- Allen Edmonds: $100 off their weatherproof collection.
- J. Crew: They’re claiming that their Killshots have made it back, but you have to go in-store to find them? There’s always these for alternatives…