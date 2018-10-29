Monday Sales Tripod – EXPRESS 40% off Everything, New Bonobos Sale Items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Plenty of easy to layer, logo-free wearables at EXPRESS right now. Those Chukkas? Total Red Wing ripoffs. But if you’re not quite at Red Wing budget yet, they might be a fun way to see if they go with what you normally wear, at a relatively budget price. Got a pair on the way for review. So standby for that.

Huckberry just restocked their crazy popular duck boots. These came out a few weeks back and… immediately sold out. Gone. But they’re back. (For now?) Fully waterproof, breathable, full grain leather uppers and fully waterproof suede. They’re claiming sneaker like comfort too.

Launched on Friday, and ends today. Most, but not all, of their clearance is getting an extra 25% off at checkout. Notable exclusions are their Allen Edmonds. But, Red Wing? Those are good. As is the large stock of clearance sportcoats (as evidenced by the picks above). Always a good bang-for-the-buck option when the Brooks Brothers sale section gets marked down further. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!

The Bonobos sale section has been real picked over for a while now. So a fresh injection of some new stock, to said sale section, is welcome. It’s not an extra 30% or 40% off, but, you can still use that 20% off code ECLIPSE20 to save a bit more on on-sale items.

Also worth a mention…