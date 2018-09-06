USA Made Leather Briefcases, New Boots for Fall, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Lots of exclusions this time, and unfortunatly most of their new fall arrivals are NOT tagged with the “40% off with FALLTIME” label. But, their outstanding, unconstructed wool/cotton sportcoats are getting that solid cut, just in time to start thinking about layering up again. Head here for a full review.

They’re back. A perfect, all leather brief for casual to smart casual offices. Not as structured as some ol’ attache, but still classy enough for important meetings. Like all things Gustin, it’s a pre-sale model. So, you order, you pay, you wait. Estimated ship date is November.

Automatic chronographs are not easy to make. And while $2400 feels a little inflated, $800 for one of these seems fair if not like a solid deal. Swiss made. 48 hour power reserve. Sapphire Crystal. 42mm is wearable by most. Three different color combinations to choose from. Final sale since it’s Massdrop.

No more pre-order. It’s all in and ready to ship. New suits, sportcoats, shoes, and yes, waistcoats. Suitsupply LOVE them some waistcoats. Specific picks from their new arrivals, plus plenty of other brands and retailers, next week in our annual “autumnal temptation” best new fall arrivals round up.

In case you missed our post on Labor day. Yes, we did post on Labor day. But for good reason. It’s Nordstrom, so everything ships and returns for free, and this sale features further markdowns on more than a couple of things still lingering about from their excellent Anniversary Sale. Full picks from this over 6,000 item sale can be found here.

Also worth a mention: