Style Scenario: The First Day it Feels like Fall

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Admittedly, not everyone is at this point yet. (And yes, thanks for the social media comments saying how hot it is still where you live. You know who you are.) But some of us are getting close, and some might have already had a taste of weather that requires layers. Here’s one way to look smart as it cools off.

The Shirt: Ledbury Allenhurst Dot Cotton & Linen Sport Shirt – $64.97 ($165). Not cheap, but cheap for Ledbury. On mega sale via Nordstrom Rack. Perfectly lowered second button. Great fabric. And a dot pattern that’s on trend without being obnoxious. Don’t want to spend that much money? Try this duck print (yes really) OCBD from J. Crew Factory.

The Watch: Timex Expedition Scout 43 – $35.36. A beefy, 43mm brass case (which is appreciated for those of us with thick wrists who seem to make regular Timex’s look dinky on our wrists). Dark color scheme. Perfect for fall, and plenty cheap.

The Sportcoat: J. Crew Herringbone English Tweed Blazer in Ludlow or Classic Fit – $298. Not as heavy and stiff as most other tweed blazers. Moves with you. Not against you. Plus, just half lined in the back. So if the afternoon gets warm, you won’t boil over. Will go on sale at some point, but these are one of their most popular items, so it might be a bit. Don’t like sportcoats and/or don’t want to spend that kind of cash? Opt for a lightweight merino v-neck or cardigan.

The Socks: Nordstrom Mid-Calf Merino Wool Socks in Navy – $12.50 (or 3 pair for $30). Might be a bit early for thick wool socks, so, stick with the do-anything Nordy merino option. Going with navy here, although when you’re wearing jeans, you certainly don’t have to match your socks to your trousers.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $21.97 ($39.95). Still one of the best, not too dressed up yet not too casual belts. Simple. And right now it’s 45% off and ships for free. Deal ends today though (9/11). No code needed.

The Sunglasses: Toms 57mm Traveler Manu Sunglasses – $39.97 ($78). Toms makes oddly nice sunglasses for the price. It’s not quite the time of year where it’s nothing but cold and gray and clouds. So, might want to have a pair of shades on you.

The Bag: NEWHEY 15.6 Inch Waxed Canvas Briefcase – $49.99. From one of those odd, but well reviewed Amazon prime fulfilled (but not Amazon owned) brands. It’s a bit of a risk at this price, but similar items have been winners. Don’t want to risk it? The USA Made J. Stark Prospect brief is currently on sale for $210 over at Huckberry.

The Jeans: Slim Dark Rinse Japanese Traveler Jean – $119. Or, if you don’t want to spend that much cash on one pair of jeans, whatever your favorite pair of cheap, dark wash denim happens to be. Yes, these are super spendy right now, but there has been ample opportunities in the last month or so to get these for $59 to around $70. And while that’s more than a pair of Levis, it’s hard to beat the comfort of a pair of BR Traveler jeans.

The Shoes: Wolverine Marco Chukka in Grey Suede – $89.97 ($189). Why these don’t get more respect is beyond me. I love mine. Made in Portugal and super comfortable. Just enough traction for when it starts to get slippery outside. Easy to waterproof with a basic waterproofing spray.