Most Wanted Affordable Style – September 2018

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

They’re making their Moon Mills tweed blazers in their more generous, Classic fit now? Excellent. These are always a hit, and for good reason. They’re tweed, but not super stiff or overly thick. You DON’T feel like you’re wearing some old crusty blanket. Quite the opposite, which is impressive for tweed. Just partially lined in the back. Usually takes a little while before these come up for a code or sale. UPDATE: Thanks to everyone who emailed in to point out that the new classic fit option comes with 3.5″ lapels, instead of the 2.5″ that the slim Ludlows come with.

No external branding or marking. 1% elastane for a little bit of stretch. Deep, dark color. I myself am not a selvedge guy. But we’ve got a pair on the way to one of our contributors who very much is. Stand by for review. Only available to Amazon Prime members, since it’s one of their exclusive Prime-Only brands.

Big, big fan of the Gray option with that contrasting black sub-seconds dial. And the white hands don’t hurt. A little spendy to start, but as is almost always the case with Timex, give these new models a little time to trickle down to 3rd party retailers and the prices should drop significantly. 42mm case is wearable by most.

Not quite a sportcoat. More of a casual piece of light outerwear that can also double as a top layer. Like a rugged cardigan, but not a cardigan. Gotta love Target simply calling this shade “Stick Brown.” Reminds me of a solid joke: What’s Brown & Sticky? … A stick!! That one slays with the under 9 yrs old crowd. Available in standard as well as big & tall sizes.

Nice price for a pair of Goodyear Welted dress shoes that are different in all the right ways. Looks pretty sleek from here. Was just 25% off during their Labor Day promotion. Got a pair on the way for a review, so, standby.

Holy crap that’s a splurge. Since it’s cashmere, it’s usually either excluded from sales and promos, or, only gets a 30% cut when it IS included. So it’s gonna be spendy.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.