Monday Sales Tripod – BB Wardrobe Event, CountyComm SR-35 back in stock, & More

Not bad. Especially heading into the cooler weather. Big fan of their sportcoats. While the construction often takes place in the fuzzy, not very specific land of “imported,” they’re built well, and the Italian fabrics they make them out of are top notch. A splurge for most of us, but they wear well and hold up great.

Two watches, from different sources. The Nighthawk usually runs in the low $200s on Amazon (currently $223) so while the savings aren’t massive, there’s still some savings there. But since it’s Massdrop, you’ll have to wait (watches should ship 10/10), and all sales are final. Meanwhile, CountyComm has their popular SR-35, Seiko powered watches back in stock.

Some of us long time J. Crew Factory Fans (or Mercantile, whatever you want to call it), are starting to give some of this new fall line the side eye. “Perfect Merino Blend” sweaters that are listed as Cotton/Poly/Merino? When the old, 100% merino sweaters were awesome? No thank you. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some seriously good looking, solid buys. Especially for this time of year when we all start to layer up a bit more.

So these could be something. One of the most major complaints about UNIQLO’s tailored wear is that the arms are goofy long, and the tails are comically short. Gives you a real sponge-bob-squarepants silhouette. But this could solve that problem. For some body types. You’re in control here. Choose your chest size, and then you get to choose the length of the body and sleeves. The proportions might still be less than ideal for some torsos, but it could prevent the “power cube” look on others.

