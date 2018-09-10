Monday Sales Tripod – GAP Exclusion Free, USA Made Canvas & Leather Briefcases, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

About as good as it gets for GAP. Almost a full half off, plus free shipping, AND there aren’t any exclusions. That means now’s not a bad time to stock up on some basics for the cooler weather ahead. No code needed here. Discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Big fan of BillyKirk stuff. Made in the USA from waxed cotton canvas and latigo leather. And these are new and improved. A few different design elements have been changed for ease, and the weight of the bag is down 20% so it’s easier to carry. Four great color schemes to pick from. Final sale of course since it’s Massdrop. Estimated ship date is October 8th.

Worth another mention since the steal alert went live late on Friday. It’s a pre-order, but Spier & Mackay suits (especially in their basic colors like those shown above) can often sell out quick. And these are about as good as it gets when it comes to bang for the buck on the suit market. Nice Australian Merino wool, lined in Bemberg, Half Canvas construction, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons for easy tailoring, and they come in two fits (slim and contemporary.). Most (all? since it’s pre-order?) sizes are still available at post time. Estimated ship date is September 24th.

Interesting strategy. But… it doesn’t look like they’re currently participating in any sales or promos. Which is stupid if you’re a savvy shopper. So… yeah. Not really anything worth getting excited about there. Big thanks to Andy B. for pointing out that JCF / Mercantile is now shipping via Amazon’s Prime service… albeit for full price. Sorry, 99% of us aren’t gonna pay $45 for a JCF chambray shirt. Even if it does ship fast and free via Amazon. And especially when it’s currently $31.15 on the JCF site with the code YAYSALE (and that’s not really that hot of a price, historically for JCF.)

Also worth a mention…