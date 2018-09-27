A Rare East Dane Sale, Timex Marlin AUTO on the way, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

More than a few exclusions here, but look for styles with the “Key Style” label, and you should be good. And of course, just a week after Massdrop had FINAL sale Loake Kemptons up for $199, East Dane does fast and free return Kemptons for forty bucks more. Sorry if you took the risk on the final sale and are now hoping they fit okay.

Pill free eh? That’s quite the claim. But they say they’ve got the expertise and the yarn (yarn-pertise?) to be pill free. So no more ditty-balls hangin’ off yo’ sweaters. $58 for v-necks and turtlenecks. Cardigans will run you $68. (For the record, I don’t have pilling problems on my cheap merino from UNIQLO, but, I can’t speak for everyone.)

WHUT?!?! So, you have to sign up for a blasted email list to “be the first to know” when they come out. How was I asked to sign up for this email list? They sent me an email. Because I’m on their list. No not THAT list. That list you have to sign up for. Through the link above, or, in the email you got because you’re on their other list. Right.

The Independence line is their named-for-Founding-Fathers, top of the line collection. Lined in lambskin and made out of premium leathers. They’ve had these things kicking around since well before the new owners took control, so if you’re turning your nose up at the “new” Allen Edmonds (not everyone is, I’m not… yet…) then maybe these would be a good, albeit expensive, bet.

Not bad considering how inexpensive Old Navy is to start, and pretty darn good if you’re a GAP inc cardmember. Doesn’t have to be an Old Navy card. It can be GAP or BR. And about those striped tees. I’ll be honest. I saw em’, and they made me think about how irrationally badly I want one of these things from big brother BR, but I’m not paying full price for a Banana Republic sweater, and my patience for them constantly being excluded is wearing thin quicker than normal. I also need another sweater like I need another hole in my already hole filled head. Prices above reflect 30% off. Assuming most of you fellas don’t have a GAP inc credit card.

Also worth a mention: