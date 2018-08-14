The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Bathroom

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

You may be asking: why the heck would you want to style a bathroom? It’s a utilitarian room, used for basic bodily functions. But it’s also a room that, when preparing yourself for the day, you spend a decent amount of time in. And a drab, plain, messy bathroom provides no inspiration for a successful day. This might sound kind of woo-woo, but what kind of energy does your bathroom space create for you? Do you walk in, switch the light on, and immediately start feeling guilty about the whiskers and toothpaste caked to the sink, reminding yourself you need to clean it up… like you have for the past several weeks? Do you lift the toilet seat, and the at the sight of your toilet think “that’s disgusting”, but you do nothing about it? Trying to create a put together look in a shitty (perhaps quite literally) space can make you feel like a fraud. You might look put together, but you have a dirty little secret.

So change it. Create a bathroom space that reflects the person you are, or want to become. And if your bathroom is the one guests use, it’s time to up your game. Show them you’re capable of not only making yourself look good, but the space around you as well. We’re taking inspiration from this style scenario Joe put together for the 4th.

There are lots of naturalistic colors that evoke masculinity. Following these style cues can lead to look that says “this is a put together man’s bathroom, damn it.”

The Rug: Bryson Cotton Stonewash Racetrack Bath Rug in Light Grey – $16.99. Rugs have decorative value, even in the bathroom. But in the bath they serve a functional purpose too, soaking up water from your feet after the shower. Or providing a room-temperature spot to put your feet on if it’s a cold morning. Plus, as mentioned above, they decorate a room.

The Sink Accessories: Threshold Amber Apothecary Glass Lotion Dispenser – $12.99 | Long Spout Soap Dish – $30 | Farmhouse Pottery Glazed Donut Match Striker – $34.98 | Norden Big Sur Candle – $49.98. Rather than having a cluttered mess of hair products, shaving products, and skin care products stealing space on your counter, get a cabinet to store them in, and then keep intentional items on the sink. Soap dish, some lotion, perhaps a candle and some matches, and even a small plant or decorative object is fine. Create a counter top that gives you space to breathe, rather than play constant defense against everything you could knock over or off the counter.

The Cabinet: Vivienne 26″ W x 65″ H Over the Toilet Storage – $159.99. Use this to keep clutter off your counter. But also, don’t let the cabinet get cluttered up. Some people are secret pack rats, and creating hidden clutter can be just as soul sucking as having a ton of clutter in sight. If you’re not using it, toss it. If it’s expired, toss it. If you just don’t like it, toss it.

The Shower Curtain: Duck River Textile Akua Shower Curtain – $39.99. You gotta like stripes, but if you like stripes, this curtain fits right into the color scheme we’re going for, and breaks things up visually.

The Towel Rack: KBN Decor Bathroom Shelf Organizer with Towel Hooks in Dark Walnut – $69.99. Give yourself a little extra shelf space by hanging a shelving/hooks combined unit. Plus, this just looks better than the cheap metal towel racks that will come with a rental. You can still utilize the cheap rack, and put some nice towels on it, but hanging something extra like this dresses up the space.

The Towels: 6pc Spa Waffle Jacquard Cotton Bath Towels Set – $44.99. This set sold by Target comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Going with light grey here because they don’t eventually develop a beige tinge like white bath towels can.

The Art: AGI Photo Gallery 2 Forest Prints – $9.95. How the heck are these prints so affordable? Because they come to you in a scalable, digital format you can print to your own specifications (up to 16″ x 20″). Print them on canvas, or on high quality paper and frame.

The Magazine Holder: Spectrum Diversified Seville Magazine Rack – $14.69. Last but not least. Some trips to the bathroom are… longer than others. Don’t waste that time. Do a little reading. I know the printed format is becoming quaint, but it’s good to give your eyes a break from blue light on a regular basis. This will let you poo, er..uh, do that.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.