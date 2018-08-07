Steal Alert: Jack Erwin Select Styles 50% off Sale

Made in Spain. Full grain calfskin uppers on their dress shoes. Nice suede on their cheaper drivers. And they never do sales. Until today.

Looks like it’s just three styles getting the half off cut ? And sadly, they’re all final sale.

UPDATE: Everything is still final sale, so no returns or exchanges, but it DOES appear that the tech folks at Jack Erwin are slowly adding more (not sure how many more) styles to this sale? For example, the Henry chukka just got added. Full review here.

UPDATE II: Annnnnnnnnnnnd just like that… they’ve got a LOT more models on sale. See below. A bit of a slow roll out here. Still final sale, but still some deals to be had.

Still. Not bad for made in Spain, stitched sole shoes. Don’t expect these to last long.

That’s all. Carry on.