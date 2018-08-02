Nordy Anniv. best of what’s left, J. Crew’s New Athletic Jackets, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

To quote one J. Bauer: YOU ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIME. And shouting isn’t gonna help. Now or never fellas. Prices go back up on Monday. Some stuff has sold out but there’s still plenty to pick from. And as always, everything ships and returns for free. Full picks are here in case you want to take one more spin through them.

Two non-sale related items worth passing along here. For the dudes who can’t fit into a Ludlow cut, know that it looks like J. Crew has done away with most of their “Crosby” fit stuff, but have moved on to a “Classic” fit. And they’re using the word “athletic” in the descriptions. Especially welcome is that new fit in their unconstructed “unsuit” style sportcoats (and pants). Check out the lapels too. Those ain’t Ludlow slim. Now… if they could just go on sale. Also worth noting is their new rewards program. No, you don’t need to sign up for a credit card to participate.

Two wheelhouse watches. One dress, one tough, casual s.o.b. Both final sale of course since it’s Massdrop. And remember, the SKX series can often be found on Amazon or Jomashop for $179 – $199. No waiting over at those two other shops. And you can return the thing if it shows up and you’re not happy with it.

Feels pretty picked over, but there’s a few gems in there with still some sizes left. Watch out for final sale items. There’s a few of those lurking about in there.

Hat tip to reader Jean T. for sending in the heads up about this. Looks like Huckberry just opened up a new Timex shop and there’s a bunch of Todd Snyder models in there. Not all of them are on discount though, but one of them that is is the Marlin. Depending on what sort of coupon code you got (or didn’t get) in your paper catalog, it might be cheaper to buy through Todd Snyder… BUT… Huckberry has been known to run sales. So it’s worth keeping an eye on for sure.

