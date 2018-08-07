Most Wanted Affordable Style – August 2018

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Two similar looking watches, two very different price points. The 40mm Hamilton is a Swiss Made Automatic with a 100m water resistence. Kind of ironic being that it’s called the “Scuba” and it doesn’t have the scuba necessary water rating of 200m+. But man… it’s a looker. Meanwhile, the Timex x Greats collab is 43mm, also water resistant to 100m, and has a certain retro/70s vibe going for it. Sold out for now, but you’ve gotta think they’ll make more?

A late addition to yesterday’s tripod, so, getting another mention here in case you missed it. C.F. Stead Suede Upper. Goodyear welted right here in the United States. Engineered with an emphasis on comfort. And now just over $200. Full review of these things can be found over here.

Made in the USA from a Japanese melton wool blend. One size fits-all is accomplished by way of a leather strap and antiqued brass harware instead of a cheap plastic snap back. Cotton moleskin brow band.

Knit from an Italian wool and cotton blend. Super soft construction. Just yoke lined in the back. There’s just one review on this thing and it seems like the fella in question got either a mislabeled sportcoat, or, he’s perhaps put on some weight and hasn’t realized it? Fingers crossed that this one gets lumped into the next round of extra 25% off sale items/clearance items deals. It wasn’t this past weekend when the clearance section was an extra 25% off.

WOW those are expensive. Expensive to the point of… dumb. I mean, $160 for a bluetooth keyboard? What kind of moron pays $160 for a bluetooth keyboard? … Okay fine, strongly considering it over here. At least I’ll admit to the fact that I can be highly irrational when it comes to certain types of purchases. Such as those keyboards shown above.

And… weather that’s cool enough to wear them in. Please. I miss jeans. Size shown above is 34 x 30 on 5’10” / 190. Also available in slim or straight fits. And yes, they do go on sale from time to time. Not all the time. But they can be had for a steal every so often.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.