Steal Alert: More than Half Off Dark Wash B.R. Rapid Movement & Traveler Denim

Banana Republic is running an “up to 40% off all denim and pants” event, and through today (Sunday 7/29) you can take an extra 20% off their Rapid Movement Denim as well as their hugely popular Japanese Traveler jeans. No code needed.

Quick cipherin’ means (counts on fingers, takes sock off to use a few toes) that for a lot of wheelhouse washes, this is even better than a friends and family 50% off event. Half off these usually excluded from most promos jeans = $59. Today? The rinse options for slim and athletic tapered are $56.80.

Rapid Movement Denim in their rinse wash athletic tapered fit.

Was $118, now $56.80.

Why some washes are $83, while others are $71, pre-extra 20% off… I don’t know. But some of the most popular fits and washes are more than half off:

Sure, it’s hot as blazes out right now, but if you’re in need of some jeans and you like the super stretchy fabrics found on BR’s Rapid Movement and Traveler denim, then now’s not a bad time to grab a pair or two.

If you’re a cardmember? Even better. Because the extra 10% off code BRCARD appears to be stacking at checkout.

Head here for a review of the Rapid movement Denim.

The Japanese traveler denim review can be found here.

That’s all. Carry on.