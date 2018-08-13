Monday Sales Tripod – 50% off J. Crew Factory, Bonobos New Fall Arrivals, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Bonobos: New Arrivals + 20% off w/ ECLIPSE20
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer in Blue Windowpane – $360 ($450)
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer in Brown Plaid – $400 ($500)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Beau Navy Plaid – $440 ($550)
- Travel Jeans – $86.40 ($108)
- Unconstructed Italian Knit Blazer – $320 ($400) shown top right of post
There is some mighty good-looking new-ness happening over at Bonobos right now. And it also appears that the 20% off code (for everyone, not just new customers) ECLIPSE20 is still active.
#2. J.C.F.: 50% off + Extra 60% off Clearance w/ PARTY
- Thompson Unstructured Linen Blazer – $59.99 FINAL w/ PARTY
- Thompson Unstructured Stretch Chino Blazer – $51.99 FINAL w/ PARTY
- Cotton/Nylon Utility Jacket – $23.99 FINAL w/ PARTY
- Thompson Unstructured Linen-Cotton Blazer – $47.99 FINAL w/ PARTY
- Slim Jersey Polo Shirt – $7.59 FINAL w/ PARTY
Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the price scale from Bonobos… Changes are afoot at J. Crew (and one would assume little brother Factory/Mercantile), and it feels like this latest dump of items into the JCF clearance section is one last “see ya!” before they flip the switch. Final sale for the clearance stuff of course, but man those prices are solid. Full review of that chino blazer can be found here.
#3. Massdrop: Junkers Bauhaus Power Reserve Auto – $349.99 FINAL
Want to avoid the pretentiousness that can often come with being a “watch” guy? Wear a wristwatch that says JUNKERS on it. It’s actually a pretty well respected German brand. And at 40mm, with those simple Bauhaus looks, these things can be the perfect dress watch for plenty. Plus? A power reserve indicator. It’s like a gas gauge for your automatic movement. Super handy. Not many of these left though. And since it’s Massdrop, they’re final sale. So be aware.
BONUS HauteLook: Barbour Sale Event
- Ogston Quilted Inner Waxed Jacket – $279.97 ($469)
- Tweed Prest Wool Jacket – $344.97 ($579)
- Pembroke Quilted Jacket – $139.97 ($229)
- B.International Weir Waxed Jacket – $284.97 ($479)
- Leather & Tartan Gloves – $44.97 ($89)
The Nordstrom owned flash sale site “HauteLook” is legit. It’s one of the better limited-time sale sites out there. Both for selection of goods, markdowns, and customer service. Returns are free if you can get them to a brick and mortar Nordstrom Rack store.
BONUS II J. Crew: 30% off Select Items w/ FRESHSTART
- Field Mechanic Jacket – $138.60 ($198)
- Shawl-Collar Cotton Cable-Knit Cardigan – $82.60 ($118)
- Ludlow Slim-fit Unstructured Blazer in American Wool – $138.60 ($198)
- Slim American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt with Mechanical Stretch – $48.65 ($69.50)
- Beach Thermal Henley Hoodie in Heather Grey Stripe – $48.65 ($69.50)
Just in case you missed the steal alert the other day. Those wool/cotton, unconstructed sportcoats really are a steal at this price. Also available in gray as well as a “sandy dune.” Just wish they’d make them in a Crosby/Classic fit. Last day for this code.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Spier & Mackay: Looks like they got some more navy worsted wool blazers in… sizes are moving fast though, especially on the slim option.
- Brooks Brothers: They’re running a suit clearance event. BrooksCool suits are down to $349.
- Banana Republic: Their 50% off regular priced BR Merch Friends & Family offer starts Thursday. Stay tuned for coverage of that.