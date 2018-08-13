Monday Sales Tripod – 50% off J. Crew Factory, Bonobos New Fall Arrivals, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

There is some mighty good-looking new-ness happening over at Bonobos right now. And it also appears that the 20% off code (for everyone, not just new customers) ECLIPSE20 is still active.

Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the price scale from Bonobos… Changes are afoot at J. Crew (and one would assume little brother Factory/Mercantile), and it feels like this latest dump of items into the JCF clearance section is one last “see ya!” before they flip the switch. Final sale for the clearance stuff of course, but man those prices are solid. Full review of that chino blazer can be found here.

Want to avoid the pretentiousness that can often come with being a “watch” guy? Wear a wristwatch that says JUNKERS on it. It’s actually a pretty well respected German brand. And at 40mm, with those simple Bauhaus looks, these things can be the perfect dress watch for plenty. Plus? A power reserve indicator. It’s like a gas gauge for your automatic movement. Super handy. Not many of these left though. And since it’s Massdrop, they’re final sale. So be aware.

The Nordstrom owned flash sale site “HauteLook” is legit. It’s one of the better limited-time sale sites out there. Both for selection of goods, markdowns, and customer service. Returns are free if you can get them to a brick and mortar Nordstrom Rack store.

Just in case you missed the steal alert the other day. Those wool/cotton, unconstructed sportcoats really are a steal at this price. Also available in gray as well as a “sandy dune.” Just wish they’d make them in a Crosby/Classic fit. Last day for this code.

Also worth a mention on a Monday