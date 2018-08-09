Carmina Oxfords, 40% off Orient’s Mako USA II, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

For the shoe hounds out there. Made in Spain, Goodyear welted, fancy-friggin’-pants wingtips. True oxford lacing. Channeled and beveled Rendenbach sole. Heck, they’re even throwing in red velvet dust bags and shoe trees. Final sale though. Which stinks. Make sure you study that sizing chart.

So the Anniversary sale is gone… and what does Nordstrom do? They smartly try to keep some of the attention on them. Seems like some of these things that JUST hit their sale/clearance section might have been in the anniversary sale? Those Cole Haans? I think? And as always, it all ships and returns for free. Man. Check out that color palate above. That’s pretty much Cascadia right there.

Who needs new luggage? Both of these things are approximately the same size. Both are made overseas. Both are on mega sale. Yes, there are less expensive options. But these are still worth a mention.

Anybody else a little worried about Jack Erwin? These are some pretty serious cuts. And they’ve never done a sale before. And it’s final sale, so, no returns. Made in Spain with stitched soles. Not bad for around a hundred bucks. Or less. More picks over here.

The Pick: Orient’s Sapphire Crystal, Solid End-Links, Mako USA II – $270 ($450)

The good news is that the 40% off code applies to the almost-always-excluded Mako USA II. The bad news? The retail price on the Mako USA II has gone up to $450. Still, if you like medium sized divers (this one is 41.5mm) it’s a really nice watch. In house movement of course. 200m water resistance. Not clunky, with a good feel to it too. Full review here.

Also worth a mention: