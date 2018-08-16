Banana Republic 50% off, Extra 20% off AE Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
B.R.: 50% off reg. priced items + Free 3-5 Day Shipping on $100+ w/ BRSHIP
- Aiden Slim Core Temp Pant – $49 ($98)
- Rapid Movement Jeans in Slim, Athletic Tapered, or Straight – $59 ($118)
- Traveler Jeans – $59.50 ($119) multiple washes/colors
- Slim Traveler Pant – $49 ($98.50)
- Herne Suede Longwing – $79 ($158)
- Loy Brogue Dress Boot – $94 ($188)
- Nicklas Sneaker – $59 ($118)
- Nicklas Suede Sneaker – $64 ($128)
- Slim Stretch Cotton Blazer – $99 ($198)
- Heritage Milano-Stitch Cotton Full-Zip Sweater Jacket – $84 ($168)
- Slim Grey Plaid Stretch-Cotton Blazer – $124 ($248)
Now’s the time to pick up all that BR goodness that’s usually excluded. Rapid Movement Denim, Traveler Jeans, Traveler Pants, Blazers, etc. And for the thicker fellas? Note that they’ve just introduced a athetlic tapered fit in their hugely popular traveler pant. Check your inboxes. You do need a (personalized) code for this. This was live yesterday for cardmembers, and the extra 10% off code BRCARD should still be working for those with GAP inc. plastic. Don’t see a code in your inbox? Try texting FAMILY to 89532 and you should (should) get your own personal 50% off code to use. It may stack with their email signup discount too. Not quite sure. Do note that the discount drops to 30% off leather, suede, and cashmere apparel. That seems to be the one exclusion (and any 3rd party stuff).
Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off Clearance w/ PLUS20
- MacKenzie Wholecut Medallion Toe Oxford – $237.60 ($425)
- Strand Cap Toe Oxfords – $237.60 ($425)
- Nomad Chukka Boots – $165.60 ($345)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxfords – $237.60 ($425)
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxfords – $237.60 ($425)
- Cornwallis Medallion Toe Oxfords – $237.60 ($425)
Sounds like Allen Edmonds is phasing out their current burnished dark brown shade for a more even, dark brown color that’s on the way. So now’s a VERY good time to pick up some timeless dark brown shoes. Also. Those chukkas are something. Especially at this price. Head here for a full review.
Todd Snyder: New Timex x TS Beekman Watch – $158
WHOA. Those are… something. Now the specs aren’t terrific. Acrylic domed crystal will scratch. And water resistance is just 30m. It’s an old-school dress watch through and through. 40mm case diameter with a 20mm band. Efforting an in-person review.
Bonobos: Extra 40% off FINAL Sale Items w/ DOPE
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoat in Washed Green – $168 FINAL ($400)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoat in Light Blue – $168 FINAL ($400)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoat in Beige – $168 FINAL ($400)
- Stretch Washed Chinos – $40.80 FINAL ($98) looks like everything from the light blue “pool parties” forward on their color selection is on sale?
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Suit – $285.60 FINAL ($600)
That’s quite the cut. It’s the end of the season and Bonobos is serious about clearing some stuff out. All final sale though. No returns.
Gustin: Horween Weekender – $519 | Burnished Brief – $349
Two USA made cases, both cut from Horween leather. Look, I gotta be honest. That briefcase is LOUD. And not everyone’s cup of earl grey. Gimme that deep burgundy #8 on the weekender 100 times out of 100. But, for the zillionth time, this site ain’t about me.
Also worth a mention:
- Suitsupply: You can now pre-order some of their new fall collection.
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 25% off $100+ w/ BTSPREP (suiting is excluded though)