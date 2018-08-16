Banana Republic 50% off, Extra 20% off AE Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Now’s the time to pick up all that BR goodness that’s usually excluded. Rapid Movement Denim, Traveler Jeans, Traveler Pants, Blazers, etc. And for the thicker fellas? Note that they’ve just introduced a athetlic tapered fit in their hugely popular traveler pant. Check your inboxes. You do need a (personalized) code for this. This was live yesterday for cardmembers, and the extra 10% off code BRCARD should still be working for those with GAP inc. plastic. Don’t see a code in your inbox? Try texting FAMILY to 89532 and you should (should) get your own personal 50% off code to use. It may stack with their email signup discount too. Not quite sure. Do note that the discount drops to 30% off leather, suede, and cashmere apparel. That seems to be the one exclusion (and any 3rd party stuff).

Sounds like Allen Edmonds is phasing out their current burnished dark brown shade for a more even, dark brown color that’s on the way. So now’s a VERY good time to pick up some timeless dark brown shoes. Also. Those chukkas are something. Especially at this price. Head here for a full review.

WHOA. Those are… something. Now the specs aren’t terrific. Acrylic domed crystal will scratch. And water resistance is just 30m. It’s an old-school dress watch through and through. 40mm case diameter with a 20mm band. Efforting an in-person review.

That’s quite the cut. It’s the end of the season and Bonobos is serious about clearing some stuff out. All final sale though. No returns.

Two USA made cases, both cut from Horween leather. Look, I gotta be honest. That briefcase is LOUD. And not everyone’s cup of earl grey. Gimme that deep burgundy #8 on the weekender 100 times out of 100. But, for the zillionth time, this site ain’t about me.

Also worth a mention: