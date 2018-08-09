Steal Alert: 30% off J.Crew’s Unstructured Wool / Cotton Ludlow Blazer

Totally unlined in the back. Three versatile colors (including a wheelhouse navy). Non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring. And these blazers are made from a substantial, yet soft and refined wool/cotton fabric that’s woven in Connecticut by the American Woolen Company (in a former Loro Piana facility no less).

And now they’re 30% off.

Three versatile shades, all of which should go well with jeans.

These things hardly ever go on sale. Last time it was 20% off I think. And it was months ago. So 30% off is nothing to sneeze at. Especially with us heading into fall.

They’re buried way down in a 30% off select “back-to-campus” picks event. And while maybe not many campus-inhabiting, college aged fellas are gonna wear something like this all that often, it is good to have on hand. And if you’re out of school and are pro-sportcoat? These are a hell of a timeless basic that should see a LOT of use, and quite the deal with the FRESHSTART code.

Full review here. Code expires Monday, 8/13.

That’s all.

Carry on.