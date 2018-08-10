10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Spanish Made Driving Shoes, Super Breathable Chinos, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Somehow, these made in Spain drivers in sand suede have survived the initial (and almost complete?) onslaught on the very first Jack Erwin sale. Still final sale, but all sizes are available at post time. And read the sizing notes. These are cut a full size big. It’s a risk, but the price is tempting.

Not under $75… yet. But pretty sure these’ll have to go on sale at some point. A true slim, so, if you’re thick through the legs, forget it. Used to be called the Bowery Slim Fit. Now it’s just the Ludlow.

Built like a brick outhouse. Substantial, but still flexible canvas. Thick rubber out-soles. Reinforced eyelets and nicely thick laces. Leather accents. Plus, the extra cushioning around the tongue and heel area is a nice touch.

Under four bucks! Keep the dust off your shoes while storing them in these soft, scratch free flannel bags. Did I mention they’re under four bucks?

Just a warning. The above code, BRCARDFF, is good for cardmembers only. But the 50% off Banana Republic Friends and Family sale should go live to most of the public, tomorrow (8/16). Keep an eye out in your inbox for a code. Should be good for 50% off regular priced items. Meanwhile, these pants are outstanding. Head here for the review.

Looks like the supply problems of these things are over? Boy things have changed. This is pure nostalgia. They’re also, according to reader Brandon D. (thanks for the tip) super fun. Both are smaller in size than the originals, yet come pre-loaded with a ton of games. 30 games come on the classic, 20 on the super. What still hasn’t changed? Your Princess is still in another castle.

It’s that time of year. It’s the 30th anniversary of Black Butte Porter from Bend Oregon’s Deschutes Brewery, and every year they release a special Imperial version. They’ve done dried fruits and chocolate in the past… but this year? For the 30th anniversary? Straightforward, clean, mean, and a beast at 13.6% ABV. Not overly sweet. Anything but boring. Barrel-aged in eight different types of barrels and, while taste is subjective, I think they nailed it.

After 169 reviews, these things are 4.7 / 5 stars. That’s incredible. The internet agrees on NOTHING. Yet, here we are. But don’t take their word for it, take the word of Eric H.: Pique knit, with stretch and also wicking. 58% cotton, 39% polyester, 3% spandex. I’m sure the collar will roll, but time will tell.

Yes this was just mentioned yesterday. But it deserves more pub. Yes, paying two-dozen-dollars for ONE notebook is absurd. But I like this thing more than I like most people. Beautiful, thick cover. Brass spiral bound. Filled with paper that’s graph patterned on one side and blank on the other, and that paper feels good in the hands and under a pen. So yeah. There you have it. Pen not included. Sorry.

Newwhey? Sounds like a protein powder brand. But it’s not. Reader Jarred M. (and self described “cheap ass”) sent in a tip about these things, and they’re allegedly legit. Waxed canvas, not a total crap-show, and that grey shade is mighty fine looking.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.