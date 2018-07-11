Quick Picks: Extra 25% off Sale Items at East Dane

If this feels familiar, that’s because this is.

East Dane doesn’t usually run sales this close together. But maybe it’s mid-season clearance time, and they’re trying to unload some of the warm weather stuff to make way for the fall/winter gear that’s coming in?

No matter the case, it’s still East Dane. And thus, most of it is gonna be high end and/or a bit weird in terms of style. But that doesn’t mean some classic wheelhouse stuff isn’t lurking in there, now on double sale thanks to the code. And it all ships fast and free, especially fast if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. East Dane is an Amazon project, so, they’re fulfilling this stuff. Off we go with some (quick) picks.

Not usually a big apron and/or split toe guy myself, but for whatever reason these look really appealing. Two colors of suede to pick from, made in the UK, and they do appear to be goodyear welted? Possibly? Probably?

Best of both worlds. Ballistic weave shell. Interior with mesh compartment panels. Carry as a duffel, or, utilize those backpack straps for longer jaunts.

Made in the UK, claims “coolmax” technology, and it has those classic baracuta style pockets. Shell is a 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend.

Might be a touch big to be used as a business card case. It’s 4.75″ wide, and business cards are 3.5″ x 2″. Could look pretty sweet though. Made in the USA of course.

Kenneth Cole doesn’t get a lot of run around these parts, because most of the time the quality just isn’t there, and/or the styling is funky. These could be a sneaky winner though. Toe looks timeless. And while you don’t want to expect a ton in terms of quailty, the price is right and they ship and return for free. Plus, these are from the main line, and not the lower end REACTION line.

Two briefcases, both by the UK design brand Ted Baker, and both “imported” (one from India, one from China). No surprise that the cheaper of the two is faux leather. Still could be worth taking a crack at if you’re looking for something less casual and more city, but still contemporary.

Sand colored, suede chelseas are pretty big this year. Mainly because of that brand with the gold foil looking serial numbers stamped on the outside of the heel. (I still can’t recall what it is and I still don’t care to know because they’re absurdly expensive.) These don’t have that. But they are made in Portugal and even though it’s a diffusion brand from Paul Smith, you’ve gotta think the quality would be there. And hell, if it’s not, send em’ back. Again, everything ships and returns for free. Limited sizes on these at post time.

Looks like it’s made from that micro-textured “saffiano” leather. Liking that particular shade of gray. Stands out without shouting. Dimensions are 12.25″ x 15.75″ 2.75″.

Made in the UK. Suede uppers in a wingtip style. True oxford style lacing. Certainly more of a spring/summer shoe thanks to the shade of the suede.

Still kinda sorta spendy for a mainly ballistic nylon briefcase? Yeah, one could say that. But if you like the color and the leather accents and how it’s all pulled together… it might be tough to replicate anywhere else.

Inexpensive on the left, and Swiss Quarts on the right. Both unique case shapes. Not really familiar wit Larsson & Jennings. And by “not really” I mean not at all. Totally unfamiliar. This should help.

Are Cole Haan shoes seen as overpriced at full retail by most? Yes! Are these almost certainly gonna be better than $115.50 shoes? Yes! Stiched sole too. Down to sizes 7, 10.5, and 12 at post time.

I’m hardly an audiophile here (previous careers have all but shot my hearing to shit at far too young an age). For example, when on the floor at the gym, I wear crappy, cheap, wired Sony ear buds. I know. I’m a neanderthal. So I have zero clue if these are any good.

The Extra 25% off East Dane sale items codes EXTRA25 expires Thursday 7/12/18.