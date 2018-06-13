Quick Picks: Extra 25% off East Dane Sale Items

You gotta wonder what the future holds for East Dane. It’s partially an Amazon project. And everything from East Dane ships fast and free (2-day if you happen to be a member of Prime) unless it has a final sale tag on it. And Amazon is really trying to spread its reach into the fashion world. So one day, will it fully absorb its high-end brand, high fashion site? Who knows. But for now, it can still be a place to window shop, and pick up the odd item during a sale. And that’s precisely what’s happening now. Sale items are an extra 25% off with the code SCORE18. Offer ends Friday night.

I have a pair of these in gray, and this price is downright criminal. Made in Portugal. Crazy comfortable. A surprising amount of cushioning. No, they aren’t from the 1,000 mile line, but at this price? Who cares?

All poly shell with poly fill and an acetate/cupro lining. Made in Romania. Two colors to pick from. Green is the cheaper option with the slate blue running you the $155 price. Sizes are Italian sizes, but it basically translates to 46 = Small, 48 = Medium, 50 = Large, etc… It’s probably not vest season where you live, but while it’s not cheap, $100ish – $150ish isn’t half bad for Belstaff.

Might be a touch big to be used as a business card case. It’s 4.75″ wide, and business cards are 3.5″ x 2″. Could look pretty sweet though. Made in the USA of course.

Sand colored, suede chelseas are pretty big this year. Mainly because of that brand with the gold foil looking serial numbers stamped on the outside of the heel. (I still can’t recall what it is and I still don’t care to know because they’re absurdly expensive.) These don’t have that. But they are made in Portugal and even though it’s a diffusion brand from Paul Smith, you’ve gotta think the quality would be there. And hell, if it’s not, send em’ back. Again, everything ships and returns for free. Limited sizes on these at post time.

Looks like it’s made from that micro-textured “saffiano” leather. Liking that particular shade of gray. Stands out without shouting. Dimensions are 12.25″ x 15.75″ 2.75″.

Inspired by archive designs. Might be worth a shot if you’re in the market for a retro-styled sneaker?

You’re either gonna love or hate the “splatter” print. I originally thought it was trying to be camo. Or leopard spots. I dunno.

Pretty sure a good portion of you are gonna think these are afflicted with a heavy case of “the fug.” But, I gotta say, I think they’re gonna be strangely versatile. See this how to wear it over here featuring the now defunct Allen Edmonds Lubbock.

Lotta briefcases in this sale. Still kinda sorta a bit spendy for a mainly ballistic nylon briefcase? Yeah, one could say that. But if you like the color and the leather accents and how it’s all pulled together… it might be tough to replicate anywhere else.

All poly with poly fill and a nylon lining. It’s a quilted bomber. Sure, a good looking one, but it’s nothing super fancy.

Tough nylon and rubber where you need it. Wait, what?

Are Cole Haan shoes seen as overpriced at full retail by most? Yes! Are these almost certainly gonna be better than $115.50 shoes? Yes! Stiched sole too.

I’m not going to pretend to know how these differ from the rubber rain boots you can get at Target (if they still have any stock laying around). But they better be more comfortable/better made for the price.

Not too small, like so many can be. 3300+ cubic inches of space. 11.75″ x 22.75″ x 12.5″.

This extra 25% off all sale items code SCORE18 expires Friday, 6/15. Remember, it all ships and returns for free, unless there’s a “final sale” tag on it.