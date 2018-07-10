Most Wanted Affordable Style – July 2018

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Wait, wut? Since when has Amazon’s Goodthreads brand been making oxford cloth shorts?!? Could be game changers. 98% cotton, 2% spandex, and ships super fast since you gotta have prime to get your hands on and legs in these things. Five colors to pick from.

Bonobos seemed to have slimmed down their standard fit blazers a year or so ago, so those with any mass on their upper halfs started to feel a little squeezed in that area. This new athletic fit claims (and feels) to have more room up top, while still having a bit of taper through the mid-section. And the unconstructed Italian hopsack wool is PERFECT for the dog days of summer. Just butterfly lined in the back in the same wool that the jacket is made out of. Only the sleeves are lined in Bemberg. Super breezy, and extremely easy to dress up or down. It also works year round, especially if you’re the type who runs a bit warm. Size shown above is a light grey 40R in the new Athletic fit.

I’m on record saying I’m not a big fan of Christopher Ward’s new hyper minimalist logo/branding… but good grief does it ever work here. Yes it’s a quartz, and yes it’s spendy for a quartz, but man alive did they nail the retro-aesthetic look on this thing. Silver-white face, blue hands and tachymeter ring, black date dial at six… it’s a master class. 39mm in diameter. 20 mm strap width.

The newest addition to Banana Republic’s lineup of outstanding Core Temp pants. A perfect, medium blue. Not dark navy (they already make those) but something more akin to the “admiral blue” you see many spring/summer suits made out of. These are a cotton/poly blend pant with TONS of stretch, and they breathe exceptionally well. Now if they could just make a light gray option we’d be in business. Will go on sale from time to time, but more often than not these pants get excluded from promotions.

It’s gonna take a LOT to get some of us to give up our Stan Smiths… but these might just do the trick. Made in Italy from full grain Italian Nappa leather. Italian-made Margom rubber gum sole is cemented internally and reinforced with 360° stitching to the upper. These are timeless classics made with real attention to detail. But it is Gustin, so, you’ll have to shell out the cash now and then wait. They’re a pre-order model. Estimated ship date isn’t until October.

Of course it’s not sweater weather, but if you work in an office with unpredictable HVAC, then one of these slim, temperature regulating cardigans can come in handy during the summer months. And they’re hugely versatile in the fall and winter. A true slim fit, terrific Italian merino wool, and just enough substance to the fabric that they’re lightweight, yet don’t feel flimsy. Nice buttons and placket too. Don’t knock the slim merino wool cardigan until you’ve tried it.

