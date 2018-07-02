Monday Sales Tripod – UNIQLO Polos and Basics, Bonobos Sitewide, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Feels like it’s a more extensive promotions section for the 4th of July weekend. And? Lots of their warm weather stuff is on sale. Like airism t-shirts and boxer briefs. They’re an inexpensive choice for many.

Not a factory 2nds event. These are (or at least better be) first quality shoes. Ships and returns for free too. No restocking fees. Head here for a full in-person review with those Nomad Chukkas. Meanwhile, it’s more than just shoes. Lots of clothes and small accessories included in the clearance event too.

The BLUEMOON code expired a little while back, and for a bit there it looked like Bonobos was gonna go back to limiting 20% off to only their newest customers. Not so. Works on both sale and full price. And now that the heat is here, there’s nothing better than their excellent, unlined in the back, breezy yet still polished unconstructed Italian wool blazers. Great for year-round wear, but especially nice in the summer thanks to their light, crisp, hopsack Italian wool. Tons of colors and patterns to pick from for those things.

Also worth a mention on a Monday