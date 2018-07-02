Monday Sales Tripod – UNIQLO Polos and Basics, Bonobos Sitewide, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. UNIQLO: Select 4th of July Deals
- 2 Polos for $29.90 (normally $19.90 per)
- Airism Crew or V-Neck Tees – $7.90 ($9.90)
- Airism Boxer Briefs – $7.90 ($9.90)
- Premium Linen Long Sleeve Shirt – $19.90 ($29.90)
Feels like it’s a more extensive promotions section for the 4th of July weekend. And? Lots of their warm weather stuff is on sale. Like airism t-shirts and boxer briefs. They’re an inexpensive choice for many.
#2. Allen Edmonds: Summer Clearance Event
- Nomad Chukka Boots – $245 ($345)
- Independence Collection “Jefferson” Wingtip Oxfords – $330 ($530)
- Made in the UK Baracut G9 Modern Classic in Olive, Red, Green, or Black – $234 ($390)
- Made in the USA Randolph 52mm Aviator – $96 ($160) or 58mm Intruder – $114 ($190)
Not a factory 2nds event. These are (or at least better be) first quality shoes. Ships and returns for free too. No restocking fees. Head here for a full in-person review with those Nomad Chukkas. Meanwhile, it’s more than just shoes. Lots of clothes and small accessories included in the clearance event too.
#3. Bonobos: 20% off sitewide w/ ECLIPSE20
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazers – $320 – $360 ($400 – $450)
- Summerweight Jeans – $110.40 ($138)
- Lightweight Cotton Shawl Cardigan – $102.40 ($158)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer – $360 ($450)
- Summerweight Chinos – $78.40 ($98)
The BLUEMOON code expired a little while back, and for a bit there it looked like Bonobos was gonna go back to limiting 20% off to only their newest customers. Not so. Works on both sale and full price. And now that the heat is here, there’s nothing better than their excellent, unlined in the back, breezy yet still polished unconstructed Italian wool blazers. Great for year-round wear, but especially nice in the summer thanks to their light, crisp, hopsack Italian wool. Tons of colors and patterns to pick from for those things.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Brooks Brothers: 4 select dress shirts or 4 select sport shirts for $199.
- J.C.F.: 50% off Most Everything + Extra 15% off w/ SUPERSTAR
- Lands’ End: 40% off full-price styles w/ STAR and 1776
- J. Crew: 30% off Select Styles w/ ALLSTAR+ Extra 20% off Select w/ THESKIM. More info and picks over here. It’s complicated.