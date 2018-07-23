Monday Sales Tripod – Banana Republic No BR Merch Exclusions, Extra 40% off Bonobos Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Feels like it’s been a bit since Banana Republic ran a code that didn’t exclude any of their own merchandise. So, along with some tempting new arrivals, even though it’s a $200 threshold, it’s a nice development. Those suede longwings look very, very nice, while that burgundy vest can help you get a jump on this year’s Halloween costume! Anyway there’s plenty of stuff that’s usually excluded that you can combine to reach that $200 threshold. Just a few options are shown above.

Who or what is a “Warfield & Grand”? Guessing it’s a new house brand from DSW. But didn’t they just introduce Blake McKay? DSW’s hustlin’ lately. Just got a pair of those Blake McKay’s in but haven’t unboxed yet. Will effort a review ASAP.

Well that escalated quickly. Last week it was an extra 25% off. Now? It’s a whopping extra 40% off sale items. And it seems like a bunch of new tailored stuff has been dumped into the sale section over the last few days. Might do a deep dive on this for tomorrow depending on sizes and stock…

Well that’s something. Something called “United Shopping” is unloading some tan and navy Filson Original Briefcases for the very low $200s on Amazon, and Amazon is even fulfilling the purchase. That means if you have Prime, it’ll be at your place in two days. AND… and this is key… if something is weird with the bag ($200ish seems slightly too good to be true, but who knows) it’ll be easy to send it back to Amazon. If they’re fulfilling it, it’s kinda their problem, and not yours. Big thanks to reader Ryan P. for the tip!

Juuuuuuuuuust in case you missed it. Full picks (and there are a lot) can be found here. And as always, since it’s Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention on a Monday