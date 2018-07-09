Monday Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Massdrop Chukkas are Back, Extra 30% off J. Crew Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Just a heads up that these launch at 6am PT (9am ET) today, so, if you’re hitting the tripod early, you’ll have to wait a little bit. Big fan of these Massdrop exclusive chukkas, and they’re back with two new colors. Along with Chocolate, Sand, and Snuff, they’ve added Olive and Navy Blue. Head here for a full review. Quantities are limited to 285 pairs in navy, 214 pairs in olive, (just?) 33 pairs in chocolate, 475 pairs in sand, and 380 pairs in snuff. And don’t expect them to last long. Huge thanks to reader ArmedFerret for the heads up on the return of these things. But do note that the estimated ship date isn’t until the end of October. That’s a lonnnnng way out there.

Feels like it’s been a while since J. Crew did an extra anything off their sale section, and while an additional 30% off isn’t huge, it’s still nice. Especially with the stock that’s in there. Careful though, there’s lots of J. Crew Factory / Mercantile stuff lurking about in their sale section. Picks above are mostly sale section items, but there are a few full price items getting the cut worth noting. Highlights from the sale section have to be those USA made Chips, as well as the Slim Italian Merino Wool V-necks for twenty five a pop. Code BIGSALE expires today, 7/9. So, hop to it.

You do have to be a member of their rewards club/email list, but it’s a quick sign up and far less intrusive than many other email lists. A few brand exclusions, but they’re not numerous.

It’s part of an up to 40% off batch of goods, and the extra 10% code STYLE knocks it down to just under $75. If you’re a cardmember, try the code BRCARD at checkout for another 10% off that further reduced price. Full review can be found here.

