Combatant Gentlemen is back, and being sold on Amazon

Rasputin has nothing on these guys.

Lying from their launch.

Absurd claims like the brand owns its own flock of sheep for the wool that it uses.

And then, self-destructing in such an unignorable, cataclysmic manner, even luxury-suit-slurping GQ came down to our plebeian level to notice that people on a budget were getting screwed.

You’d think the brand would be poison.

Guess not?

They relaunched back in April, claiming new ownership, but most of us ignored them. Because, well. Come on. How many times do you have to touch a hot stove to realize it’s gonna burn you?

Yet this morning, Amazon sent out a splashy promo email directing customers to Combatant Gentleman’s home on Amazon. There, you’ll find suits and shirts made from “the finest materials” like “100% wool” and… “cotton” (even though the white dress shirts are 60% cotton / 40% poly?)

Also, luggage.

As in, a bag.

As of now, I don’t think Amazon has bought the brand. This doesn’t appear to be Amazon’s attempt to buy a suit company to put along side their Buttoned Down and Goodthreads brands. Yet at the same time, most of the suits appear to be backed by Amazon’s fulfillment. Meaning if you have Prime, they’ll ship fast and free, and you’ll deal with Amazon for returns. Not Combat Gent. But not ALL of the goods are fulfilled by Amazon. That bag, for instance, ships direct from the brand. As do some of the shirts.

Being fulfilled by Amazon takes a lot of the hassle and worry out of ordering something. But still. This brand has a past. And it is not good.

So would you?

Now that they're on Amazon, will you give Combatant Gentlemen another shot? Sure. Forgive and Forget.

Maybe? But you first.

Are you nuts? I wouldn't touch them with YOUR ten foot pole. View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Editor’s Note: For the record this is a big fat NOPE NOPE NOPE for me. But once again, this site isn’t about me. It’s about you guys. So let us know in the poll above.