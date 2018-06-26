Steal Alert: Made in Italy Summer Ready Chelseas for $90 Shipped

Yo shoe snobs. You can have your fancy-pants designer brand chelseas with the silly, useless affectation gold foil serial numbers stamped on the side.

I’ll take these. All day, every day.

Made in Italy from super-soft suede and springy natural crepe rubber soles. Currently half off at Huckberry in the two, warm weather appropriate colorways shown here.

They’re far from clunky or heavy, so using them as replacements in a chinos-chukkas-polo outfit should be super easy. And hey, there’s no reason why you can’t wear them into the fall either. Might get a little risky come the winter, especially with that neutral shade, but I guess that depends on where you live.

Shipping is free. Returns are free too in case they don’t work out.

That’s all. Carry on.