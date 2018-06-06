Steal Alert: J. Crew Factory Voyager Wool Suits on Sale for $175

Note: Are you a thicker fella? JCF is now doing “classic” fit Voyager wool suits. Head here for the jackets, and here for the pants. And yes, you can mix and match. Below I’m wearing a slim jacket and classic fit pants (albeit a couple years back).

Today’s not a bad day if you’re in the market for a decently fitting off the rack, inexpensive, wool suit. Yes, they’re fused. No they aren’t half canvas. But what would you expect at this price? They do come in the popular Thompson fit (a Ludlow clone) and are available in two versatile colors (light charcoal or navy). Men’s styles (all of em’) are currently 50% off, and you can knock another 20% off $100+ with the SUMMERFUN code above.

Off the rack on 5’10” / 185. Sleeves need to be shortened & some work done on the sides.

Sizing is a 40R slim jacket + 32×30 regular (not slim) pant.

I personally like their Voyager wool. It’s a high twist yarn that’s supposed to resist creasing and wrinkles. Full review of these things can be found over here.

Now, where’s the regular worsted wool suits? Beats me. They’ve disappeared from the site. For now? Forever? I don’t know. But the Voyagers, especially at this price, are hardly a bad alternative.

That’s all. Carry on.

Can someone lend me a quarter? I gotta get this bird in the air.