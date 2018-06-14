Spier Suits for $275, Free Shirt Deal at TheTieBar, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Suits that are regularly $328 – $398 per, now drop to $275 – $344.50 per. Yes, it’s a kinda funky discount, but it applies to both their regular Australian wool suits (drops them to $275 per) or their fancier Italian wool suits (drops those to $344.50 per). Not bad considering they’re ALL half canvas construction and available in slim or contemporary fits. It is Spier & Mackay though, so expect sizes to be scattered. And yes, it does work if you mix and match an Aussie wool suit with one of their Italian wool suits.

It’s a gall-darned chukka party over at Massdrop right now. The issue… is that they’re both final sale. No returns. It’s a pre-order model, so, they’re not keen on taking stock back. So there’s a real risk there with shoes. Especially if they’re 2nds like the AEs. Made in the USA for the Allen Edmonds and make in the UK for the Loakes.

This is a weird one, because some of the items are 30% off, some are a little MORE than 30% off, and some are a little less. Beats me. But hey, it’s nice to see at least a little mid-season discounting from Todd Snyder. Sizes are scattered on the suits. They’re made in Canada from Italian fabrics though, so if you land one, lucky you.

Hat tip to Eric J. for the heads up on this. I haven’t seen prices like this on AEs in a good long while. Yes, there’s some funky designs in there, but suede strands? Just in time for the warm weather? Yes please.

The Combo Pick: THREE Dress Shirts for $140 + Knit Silk Pointed Tip in Navy = $165 AND you get a free fourth shirt

Doubling up the discount here. Confirmed that this should work from the good folks at TheTieBar. If you want to stock up, grab three of their pretty darn good dress shirts for $140 (usually it’s $55 per, or, the bulk deal is 3 / $140). Then add something small, like one of their new-ish pointed tip silk knit ties. Perfect for summer. That trips the $150 balance and you end up with a free shirt. You’ll have to manually add that 4th shirt to your cart, since at checkout they just drop $55 off your bill once you nip past $150. So if you don’t want a tie, by all means, just go for four shirts.

The Pick: J. Crew’s Un-Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $175.60 ($266)

Last day for this. Full range of picks over here, including some wheelhouse wool suits. No, you don’t need to buy the entire suit to get the savings. Just want a sportcoat? Totally fine. Looking for a pair of slim lightweight pants for summer, but don’t need the jacket? You can do that too. Head here for a full review of these suits.

Also worth a mention: