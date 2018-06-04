Quick Picks: Post Nordstrom Half Yearly Further Markdowns

Patience pays off. Sometimes. It pays off if they still have it in the size and color you were after, and, if it happens to be in the batch of items that have received additional discounts since the massive Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale ended yesterday.

But, lots of stuff has sold out (or, all but) and not everything has seen additional cuts. That’s why we combed back through the massive pack of on-sale goods at Nordstrom to see what’s gotten further cuts. Some of what was 40%-50% off is now 50%-60% off. And it still ships and returns for free. Picks below are limited to items that have been marked down further, and somehow still have at least a decent size selection at post time. But that can change. Quick.

Was $198.98. Italian cotton with some stretch woven in for comfort. And speaking of comfort, it’s just partially lined. Was almost $200 during the sale. Now just under $160.

Was $233.40. Seems like a steal at this price. Made in the USA of hearty materials. Dimensions are 21”W x 14”H x 6 1/2”D. Yes, it does come with a shoulder strap too.

Was $209.90. Plenty of eye catching details here. Also available in black. Made in Italy. I do believe the soles are stitched, but they aren’t Goodyear. Blake I think?

Was $599.96. Okay. Now we’re talking. Still, not cheap. Hardly. But this is another Bonobos option from their upgraded “Capstone” line. And hey, wedding season is here. Sold as suit separates. A surprisingly large number of sizes left.

Was $86.98 – $109.90. Further reductions on super expensive shirts that more than a few of us are addicted to. Not a lot of wheelhouse stuff (like solids) but still worth a quick browse if you’re a Ledbury fan. Sizes are real scattered.

Including this here because while I don’t think it’s further marked down (at least I don’t think it is?) it didn’t make it into the original Nordstrom sale post. Twas a late/last minute addition to the sale… methinks. Anyway, price sure is right. And don’t underestimate the versatility of gray suede chukkas.

Was $238.98. Easy, soft linen. And thankfully, it looks like they kept the structure and the lining to a minimum. Could be a real winner in the upcoming heat?

Was $170.98. Not bad for a waxed canvas w/ leather accents made in the USA bag. Dimensions are 13”W x 11”H x 6”D. And yes, it does come with a shoulder strap too.

Was $58.40. Now a full 50% off. Sizes are scattered depending on what color you’re after. Not their original, 100% cotton wheelhouse pant, but instead their version with 2% stretch added for comfort.

Was $29.90. Multiple color schemes here in two fits. Note that these don’t appear to be the “easy care” shirts, so, you’ll have to be handy with an iron.

Was originally part of the sale, then was taken out of the sale, and is now back in because it’s being price matched again. I think this might be the “beeswax” brown leather that Clarks uses? Crepe sole here.

Was $324.98. Fully lined this time. Made in Portugal. 60% linen, 40% virgin wool. That plaid should look great for nights out during the warmer weather. EU sizes here, so subtract 10 to get the normal US size (so if it’s an EU48, that’s 38 here in the states).

Didn’t catch this one the first time around. I think it’s a new addition? That’s one sleek looking modern duffel. Weather resistant exterior with what appears to be Saffiano (or Saffiano-like?) leather or faux leather trim. Dimensions are 19”W x 12”H x 10”D.

Was $76.90. A good casual shoe to wear with chinos and a polo in the heat. Which is either hear, or, quickly approaching. Darn summer.

Was $119.40. A shorter, bomber like quilted jacket from Barbour. Three colors to pick from, including that not-so normal light grey seen above left. Now an extra $20 off compared to the half-yearly price.

Was $419.98. From their high end “Capstone” collection. Remember, part of the Bonobos “slim” fit, as opposed to their standard, is cutting the tail a little shorter. So if you don’t like that look, move on.

Was $39.90. Solid but with a bit of a micro diamond texture to the weave. Neck and sleeve sizing. A basic, but a basic that every guy needs.

Was $324.98. Full disclosure. I don’t have any direct experience with this brand. So I couldn’t tell you if this thing is half canvas or fused. Made in Portugal though. Lots of potential here.

Was $89.90. Another alternative to the perpetually sold out J. Crew Nike Killshot. Kinda like the logo free, ultra clean look here too. Word is they run large. Nice reviews. Was going for closer to $90 during the sale.

Was $94.90. (Clears throat.) Oh, you want an encore? Sing it with me now… Work pannnnts! Work pannnnts! WORK PANNNNNTS. Da na na na na na na na na… WORK PANTS!

Was $59.96. There are worse looking, less functional ways to get your stuff back and forth to the beach. Now another ten bucks off.

A new addition to the sale section. Price matched. These are NOT almost $200 shoes. They are closer to $100 shoes. They’re nice for a hundred bucks. Leather is a little stiff, but not terrible for a hundred bucks. Toe might be a bit pointy for more conservative tastes.