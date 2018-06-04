Monday Sales Tripod – Spier Suits for $250, Suede Wingtips for $71, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It is a clearance, so sizes are quite scattered, but the best bang-for-the-buck in men’s affordable suiting is getting a bit more affordable. And that’s tough to beat, considering these are half canvas, well constructed suits. Again, sizes are a bit all over the place.

Thanks to Travis with the tip (all style tips can go to joe@dappered.com), we now know that BR has quietly added their outstanding-for-the-price, suede wingtips to their sale section. Not sure how to wear them? Head here for ideas. Price drops an additional 10% off for cardmembers if you use the code BRCARD at checkout.

The Mako USA II is excluded (as is always the case on any codes that deliver more than 30% off), but there’s a few popular models that with this 45% are dropping below 3rd party seller pricing. That new small seconds is outstanding. Full review here.

Mentioned last week but worth another mention. $250 for first quality, wheelhouse Allen Edmonds? I mean… that’s not an every day thing.

