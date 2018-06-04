Monday Sales Tripod – Spier Suits for $250, Suede Wingtips for $71, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Spier & Mackay: Suits for $249.99 Clearance
- Blue/Gray Solid Wool in Contemporary Fit – $249.99 ($328)
- Charcoal Sharkskin Wool in Contemporary Fit – $249.99 ($328)
- Medium Blue Sharkskin Wool in Contemporary Fit – $249.99 ($328)
- Gray Speck Wool in Contemporary Fit – $249.99 ($328) top of post
- Light Heather Gray Wool in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $249.99 ($328)
It is a clearance, so sizes are quite scattered, but the best bang-for-the-buck in men’s affordable suiting is getting a bit more affordable. And that’s tough to beat, considering these are half canvas, well constructed suits. Again, sizes are a bit all over the place.
#2. Banana Republic: Extra 40% off Sale Items
- Waller Suede Wingtip – $71.39 ($158)
- Water-Resistant Bomber – $94.79 ($198)
- Heritage Henley – $25.19 ($49.50)
- SUPIMA Cotton Sweater Bomber – $49.79 ($118)
- Suede D-Ring Belts – $26.99 ($59.50)
Thanks to Travis with the tip (all style tips can go to joe@dappered.com), we now know that BR has quietly added their outstanding-for-the-price, suede wingtips to their sale section. Not sure how to wear them? Head here for ideas. Price drops an additional 10% off for cardmembers if you use the code BRCARD at checkout.
#3. Orient: 45% off + Free Shipping w/ THANKSDAD
- Bambino Small Seconds – $167.75 – $178.75
- Bambino Open Heart – $170.50 – $184.25
- Orient Explorer Dual Time – $393.25
The Mako USA II is excluded (as is always the case on any codes that deliver more than 30% off), but there’s a few popular models that with this 45% are dropping below 3rd party seller pricing. That new small seconds is outstanding. Full review here.
BONUS Allen Edmonds: Up to $200 off Father’s Day Deals
- Dark Brown 5th Avenue Oxford – $250 ($425)
- Dark Brown Carlyle Oxford – $250 ($425)
- Dark Brown Delray Blucher – $250 ($425)
- Dark Brown McAllister Oxford – $250 ($425)
- Dark Brown Randolph Penny Loafer – $250 ($425)
- Nomad Chukka Boot – $245 ($345) full review here.
Mentioned last week but worth another mention. $250 for first quality, wheelhouse Allen Edmonds? I mean… that’s not an every day thing.
Also worth a mention on a Tuesday
- J. Crew Factory: 20% off $100+ w/ SUMMERFUN (usual exclusions should apply)
- Huckberry: They’ve got some stuff on sale in their Father’s Day shop, in case you’re looking for ideas.
- J. Crew: 25% off men’s “wear now styles” w/ NEWCLOTHES