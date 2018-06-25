Monday Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds 1st Quality for $249, J. Crew Factory Mega Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Huge fan of the Allen Edmonds Merlot shade around these parts (see a full How to Wear it for their Merlot McAllisters here). Also know that the Bourbon shade can be a bit divisive. Some people LOVE it. Some think it can look a little striped and/or greenish in some lights. Anyway, $249 is a hell of a price for timeless Allen Edmonds first quality shoes. Deal runs clear through July 22nd.

Got that? Two different offers here. The flex-chino blazer steal alert from Sunday is part of the clearance deal. But don’t forget the 60% off stuff too. Lots to look at here.

Why potentially? Because they need 25 people to commit to the $119.99 price point before it’s triggered and the drop goes active. I’m guessing (guessing) that won’t be an issue though. Plenty of different Bambino styles to pick from. Still final sale of course. Estimated ship date is July 25th.

Is it still spendy? Yes. But it’s Ledbury. Really, really nice fabrics. Terrific construction. Great collars on their shirts. And speaking of their shirts, all of their shirts come with that slightly lowered 2nd button. Perfect for going sans-tie, and if any time is sans-tie-time, it’s summertime.

These are NOT their basic Aussie wools (which are great in their own right). These are Italian milled, Super 120s wool fabrics. Still lined with Bemberg. Still half-canvas. Still offered in either slim or contemporary fits. Available in either navy, medium gray, or charcoal. Drop ends today though.

Also worth a mention on a Monday