Extra 20% off Ledbury Sale, USA Made Briefcases, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Made in the USA from gorgeous Horween leather. Not a super structured brief, and being that it’s cromexcel leather, there will be natural variations and depth to it. But LOTS of us love these things. Perfect for the 21st century smart casual office. And made in the USA? All leather? $250? Gonna be tough to beat. It’s Gustin though, so, you’ll have to wait a bit. Estimated shipping isn’t until August. And it could be late August.

Still going on, and it seems like while some items have evaporated, a few other items might have been added? Some colors for some items are NOT getting the cut (see the slim traveler pants).

Not an immense amount of inventory, but still not bad considering it’s Ledbury, and any sort of discount is appreciated. Sizes seem to be hustling out the door though.

And they’re now down to $119.99. In house movement. Domed crystal. Diameter is wearable by most. Plenty of different Bambino styles to pick from. Still final sale of course. Estimated ship date is July 25th.

It’s easily one of, if not the most anticipated sale of the year. Whereas most sales are mid-season or even end of season clearance events, Nordstrom puts a bunch of NEW, fall appropriate arrivals, on deep discount from mid July – early August for those of us who can’t wait for autumn to roll around. There’s almost always a bunch of drool worthy stuff in there too. Head here for what it looked like last year. If you’re a Nordstrom card-member, you get early access from July 12th – 19th. The sale goes live to the general public on the 20th.

I know we already covered this (full picks here), but I’m guessing a lot of you guys ignored the original post because many may think Brooks Brothers is an older fuddy-duddy brand. Not necessarily. They’re doing their darndest to attract a younger customer base, while not straying too far from their roots. Prices can still be spendy though, even with sales and discounts. And that’s not super friendly for those in their early 20s, just starting out professionally and trying to pay back student debt.

Also worth a mention: