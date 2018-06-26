Brooks Brothers: Up to 40% off Select Spring & Summer Styles

So the solstice has come and gone, and you know what that means (other than the amount of daylight per day beginning to lessen). Summer clearance sales. Before we know it, fall goods will start showing up in stores and online. So plenty of brands are gonna start making room for that stuff by marking down the stuff that they already have on hand. And Brooks Brothers has just jumped on that train.

Lots of sportcoat picks below, because frankly they’re pretty good when on sale. But there are some other picks thrown about in there too. It’s not a huge overall selection, but it’s certainly worth a browse if Brooks Brothers is a brand you like to shop. Off we go with some picks.

Big fan of Brooks Brothers and their Regent Fit sportcoats. They fit like the contemporary fit from Spier & Mackay. Enough room for fellas who are more athletic up top, but aren’t ultra boxy either. Italian hopsack wool. Just half lined. Four colors to pick from.

Springy. Summery even. All Italian wool. Kinda bummed they decided to fully line it though. Bet it’d look pretty good with dark wash denim come fall.

A classic from a heritage brand. 9-gauge, 2 ply supima cotton. Three season weight (so good for everything but the coldest of winter days).

Interesting. Could be a real warm-weather winner. Supersoft, lightweight construction and made from an Italian Cotton/Linen blend knit fabric. Spendy, but it seems pretty unique. In their slimmest fit.

Light Grey + Oxford Cloth = quite a nice combination for when it really heats up. Milano fit is their true trim fit. Clark fit is more generous. Made from Supima cotton.

And now something to possibly pair with those oxford cloth chinos on a warm (but not blazing) hot day. Dark navy Italian linen. Just yoke lined in the back so it should keep you relatively cool.

A knit linen sportcoat? I’m not sure what to make of that. Supersoft, lightweight construction. Probably gonna be more sweater than sportcoat. And then there’s this from the reviews: Too delicate and it gets the wrickle easily. It… “gets the wrickle”???

If I was a High School history teacher, I’d wear one of these and horn rimmed glasses. From their “BrooksTech” line. 2-ply merino wool. Lightweight, breathable and naturally wrinkle resistant. Which is nice. Lord knows you don’t want something that gets the wrickle easily.

From their engineered wool lined known as “BrooksCool”. Not luxurious feeling like some of their other wools, but lightweight, crisp, and super breathable. Offered here in their trimmest, “Milano” fit. Half lined jacket.

Preppy for sure, but not an ultra-traditional tennis sweater or anything. Crewneck and various widths of stripes. All Supima cotton.

The quintessential cotton summer suit. Crisp Italian cotton with a bit of stretch woven in. Half lined. Available in either Khaki or Blue.

Would you? I think I would. Just have to stick with plain solids for the rest of the outfit. Wear them with something like this and you could end up giving people migraines.

Big fan of seersucker when you can get it in grey. Blue can look a little too Kentucky Derby (although most would say ANY seersucker looks a little too Kentucky Derby, outside of Derby day). Sold as separates here. So, no messing with a nested pair if you don’t fit into a traditional suit drop zone.

Medium weight and made out of Italian cotton yarn. That lattice cable texture certainly isn’t the norm, but isn’t obnoxious on the eyes either. Quite the opposite in fact.

NOT cheap, but, one hell of a suit. Made right here in the USA from Italian Wool. Could make a mighty fine late summer/early fall wedding suit for somebody.

All cotton in a substantial cable knit. Coastal/woodsy looking. Like you should be wearing it while chopping wood outside of a cabin in Maine or something. AND MAYBE YOU ARE….

Ending how we started. Basically the same sportcoat, only in a few different colors (darker gray and green) and this time it’s fully lined.

The Brooks Brothers Summer Sale is set to expire on July 8th.