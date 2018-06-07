$175 JCF Voyager Suits, Horween Leather Weekenders, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Hautelook is the Nordstrom-owned flash sale site. So, if the event expires, give it a little time and the same items will almost certainly end up over at NordstromRack.com. Filson watches, while quartz, are re-branded Shinola watches. Which appeal to many because while their bits and pieces are sourced from elsewhere, at least they’re assembled in Detroit. And they are nice, solid feeling watches. Plenty of Citizens and Bulovas in the event too.

In case you missed it yesterday. Two things. First, awesome that suits and sportcoats are included this go-round. They’ve been getting excluded a lot as of late. Also it’s nice to see that (for now?) the extra 20% off $100+ SUMMERFUN code is applicable to purchases over $100. Now, onto the second point… where’s the worsted wool suits? They’re gone. Gone for good? Or just removed from this sale? The Voyager wool isn’t bad. Far from it. But still sorta odd to see that Factory has eliminated their wheelhouse, worsted wool suits from their site. Maybe it’s temporary?

This thing might as well take up permanent residency on the Most Wanted list. Yes, half a grand is no small ask, but it’s made in the USA from Horween’s famous burgundy color #8 chromexcel leather. 22″ x 14″ x 9″ = carry on requirements have been met. Pure sex. Y’know, for a leather bag. Sadly, you’ll have to wait a few months if you do dive in. Orders won’t ship until August. Late July at the earliest.

Was $29.90, now down to $19.90. A standard for plenty. Yes, they’ve messed with the fit over the last few years, but they sorta kinda had to in order to try and gain some sort of foot hold in the American market. Slim fits can be found here, Regular fits are here.

Even more new summer arrivals from Suitsupply. No, they aren’t on sale. And they won’t be for a good long while… that is assuming they throw open the virtual doors to their online outlet again in July, and then again in the winter. And note that summer stuff usually won’t be in the outlet until it’s out of season (winter). So if something catches your eye now, that price is almost certainly as good as it’s gonna get for six months.

Also worth a mention: