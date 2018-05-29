Tuesday Sales Tripod – Best in Show Polos, Timeless Allen Edmonds, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Up to $200 off Father’s Day Deals
- Dark Brown 5th Avenue Oxford – $250 ($425)
- Dark Brown Carlyle Oxford – $250 ($425)
- Dark Brown Delray Blucher – $250 ($425)
- Dark Brown McAllister Oxford – $250 ($425)
- Dark Brown Randolph Penny Loafer – $250 ($425)
- Nomad Chukka Boot – $245 ($345) at top of post, full review here.
Dark brown has somehow fallen slightly out of favor. Must be all the walnut love. But dark brown is timeless, and MUCH more versatile than lighter browns like walnut or cognac. Why? You can wear charcoal gray suits with dark brown. Yes, you can. They’re also a bit more sober for when you need to be a bit more serious, and a little less flashy. There’s plenty more on sale than just dark brown (like those Chukkas), but the dark brown dress shoes are a highlight.
#2. UNIQLO: Polos are now $14.90 (was $19.90)
- Airism Button Down Collar Polo – $14.90 ($19.90)
- Airism Button Down Collar Polo (more colors) – $14.90 ($19.90)
- Airism NON Button Down Shirt Collar Polo – $14.90 ($19.90)
- 100% Cotton Knit Polo Sweater – $14.90 ($19.90)
Two home runs for polos from UNIQLO this year. Just watch out if you’re tall/have a long torso. UNIQLO has a tendency to chop their polos a bit short, so, you might be left with not enough fabric at the tail. But if they work for your frame, they’re awesome. Huge fan of the cotton-nylon airism blend.
#3. Massdrop: Orient Ray II + Glycine Classic Auto
Couple of wheel-house automatics for you fellas. But as is always the case, they’re final sale since this is Massdrop. Both ship a little later into June. So, you’ll have to wait a bit as well. the Ray is 41.5 mm and the Glycine is 43 mm. Both have automatic movements (in house Japanese for the Orient, Swiss for the Glycine). Lots of color/strap/bracelet options for the Glycine.
BONUS: Bonobos: New Additions to Sale + Extra 20% off w/ BLUEMOON
- Foundation Italian Wool Suit in Grey – $448 ($700)
- Foundation Italian Wool Suit in Bright Navy Sharkskin – $480 ($750)
- Foundation Italian Wool Suit in Charcoal – $448 ($700)
- Capstone Italian Wool Blazer – $384 ($600)
I’m not sure if Bonobos is still fusing their base-line suits (ie non Capstone) or if they’ve moved to a half-canvas. But, some guys are Bonobos loyal thanks to the fit of their pants. So, we’re including the addition of a good chunk of their base line suits to the sale section here. I, personally would try out Spier & Mackay first or wait for a J. Crew suit separates sale (assuming you can’t get into Suitsupply pants), but still. Big thanks to Ian R. for the tip on this one.
Also worth a mention on a Tuesday
- LL Bean: 20% off w/ SUMMER20
- Mr. Porter: One of their rare sales has launched.
- HauteLook: They’re running a Red Wing Factory 2nds Event. Sizes are pretty picked over at post time though.
- Nordstrom: Their half-yearly sale is still running. Some items are short on sizes/have sold out since the launch though. Picks from when it went live can be found here.