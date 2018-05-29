Tuesday Sales Tripod – Best in Show Polos, Timeless Allen Edmonds, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Dark brown has somehow fallen slightly out of favor. Must be all the walnut love. But dark brown is timeless, and MUCH more versatile than lighter browns like walnut or cognac. Why? You can wear charcoal gray suits with dark brown. Yes, you can. They’re also a bit more sober for when you need to be a bit more serious, and a little less flashy. There’s plenty more on sale than just dark brown (like those Chukkas), but the dark brown dress shoes are a highlight.

Two home runs for polos from UNIQLO this year. Just watch out if you’re tall/have a long torso. UNIQLO has a tendency to chop their polos a bit short, so, you might be left with not enough fabric at the tail. But if they work for your frame, they’re awesome. Huge fan of the cotton-nylon airism blend.

Couple of wheel-house automatics for you fellas. But as is always the case, they’re final sale since this is Massdrop. Both ship a little later into June. So, you’ll have to wait a bit as well. the Ray is 41.5 mm and the Glycine is 43 mm. Both have automatic movements (in house Japanese for the Orient, Swiss for the Glycine). Lots of color/strap/bracelet options for the Glycine.

I’m not sure if Bonobos is still fusing their base-line suits (ie non Capstone) or if they’ve moved to a half-canvas. But, some guys are Bonobos loyal thanks to the fit of their pants. So, we’re including the addition of a good chunk of their base line suits to the sale section here. I, personally would try out Spier & Mackay first or wait for a J. Crew suit separates sale (assuming you can’t get into Suitsupply pants), but still. Big thanks to Ian R. for the tip on this one.

