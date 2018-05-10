Plenty of Cool New Summer Arrivals, UNIQLO OCBDs on sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Oh the irony, being that the BLUEMOON code has become a bit of a constant. But it could shut down at anytime, so, let that be known. Yes, Bonobos stuff continues to be oddly expensive ($58 for a friggin’ henley?) But some guys swear by their fits. Looks like there’s some new colors/patterns to their unconstructed Italian wool blazers too. That ivory option is cleaner than the board of health.

Is it the most exciting stuff ever? No! But is this an example of solid savings on basic, foundation pieces that more exciting stuff (if you want) can be built around? You bet! Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $75 though. $5 flat rate shipping for purchases that come in under that threshold.

Not a sale, but… Suitsupply only does that twice a year (the online outlet). Still worth a mention though because of the value that Suitsupply delivers. Warm weather is a comin’, if you haven’t already gotten a taste of it. Everything ships and returns for free, assuming you select the less than premium packaging at checkout.

Yes, Lands’ End was running a “better” deal yesterday, but their 50% off deal was limited to just 1 item. This is only limited to full priced items. So, you can buy multiple things to trip the free shipping threshold (if you want) without invalidating the deal. Sidenote: Looks like that pincord sportcoat is unlined in the back? 97% cotton / 3% spandex for stretch. It’s bright, and not so subtle, but could be a real winner for some.

In case you missed this the other day. There are LOTS of basic suits and lightweight sportcoats in this sale, plus a few other funkier things like that Ivory dinner jacket and bright blue linen suit. Head here for the full list of picks.

Also worth a mention: