J. Crew 30% off Select including a LOT of sportcoats and suit separates

Here’s what J. Crew doesn’t put on sale very often:

Their sportcoats, especially seasonal sportcoats

Their half canvas, wheelhouse Italian wool suit separates.

Yet here’s what’s up for this 30% off SUNNY code:

Got it? Good. The code also gets you free shipping, no minimum, through today. Let’s go.

Yep. Pretty much their entire line of these things is getting this 30% off cut. No, you don’t need to buy the entire suit to get the savings. Just want a sportcoat? Totally fine. That’ll be $117.60 instead of $168. Looking for a pair of slim lightweight pants for summer, but don’t need the jacket? That’ll be $68.60 instead of $98. Head here for a full review of these suits.

No really, you can buy just the sportcoats solo. I’m a big fan of their “Deep water” cotton/linen option, which if memory serves, was the original color they released this thing in. The ludlow pants are just too slim for some, but these unconstructed, super lightweight ludlow jackets, while still slim, do seem to fit more body types. Head here for a full how to wear it.

A bit more structure here, but it’s hardly some hard shoulder, stiff, yacht club monstrosity. Italian linen silk blend. Just half lined in the back, so you should stay cool on warm days.

Looks like it’s just the navy that’s available for this wide lapel option? Anyway, same Ludlow slim cut, without the slim 2.5″ lapels. These are 3.5″ wide. More timeless. Less trendy.

Their flagship suit. Yes, it has the 2.5″ lapels. So not everyone is gonna like lapels that slim. But the slightly lower slung button stance (compared to, say, Suitsupply’s Napoli stance) is easy on the eyes. Shows a bit more shirt. The non functioning sleeve cuff buttons AND the fact that they’re sold as separates instead of nested pairs make these a solid buy for plenty. Available in charcoal, harbor blue, and navy.

Finally. A full Crosby suit in a wheelhouse color. For the longest time it seemed like J. Crew had plenty of Crosby jackets, but were short on pants. That’s not the case this time. Available in just the deep navy shown above. Big fan of the athletic, Crosby cut. Full review can be found here.

That “Atlantic blue” shade shown above is something else. Same 2.5″ lapels as their other jackets. Same slim, flat front pant. Same easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. But these have a bit of stretch woven in for ease of movement.

Anybody gettin’ hitched in the not too distant future? Spendy, but if you like the Ludlow fit, then it’ll be tough to top. These things hardly ever go on sale. No, the buttons aren’t covered like a traditional tux, so know that going in. Available in either navy or black, shawl or peak lapel.

Same Italian wool as the Ludlows above, but us thicker fellas don’t get any navy or shawl collar options?? C’mon man.

“I stick my neck out for nobody.” – Rick

Thinking this’ll be best for super warm & sunny days, thanks to that very light blue color, and the Wool/cotton/silk/linen/cashmere fabric. They did fully line the jacket though.

Y’know the old saying about if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it? Right. Remember the old “Caspian blue” Italian cotton sportcoat? These appear to try and “Fix” that sportcoat. But that sportcoat was perfect. I’m not so sure about these. The price sure is right though. Garment dyed so it should have a little visual texture.

Well that’s an odd duck. Yet somehow, dark colored, summery fabric suits can be a real winner if you spend lots of late nights out on the town during the warmer months. Just Ludlow here. No Crosby. Italian cotton oxford cloth.

Remember how this is supposed to be a “warm weather” goods type sale? Right. These pants focus more on that. Perfect for the warm weather ahead.

The 30% off select styles code SUNNY expires on Friday, 5/11. Free shipping no minimum expires today, 5/8/17.