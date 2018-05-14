Monday Sales Tripod – USA Made Valet Trays, Tripping H&M Tiers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Another suit sale that features some wheelhouse stuff? Interesting. J. Crew was hesitant to put suits or sportcoats on sale for the longest time (unless it was a rare circumstance). That… doesn’t seem to be the case anymore? At least for now? Full review of that Un-Suit can be found here.

Are they uncomplicated designs? Yes. Of course. But still, they’re made in the USA from Horween leather, and having a few valet trays in your place can keep clutter from overrunning your abode. It’s Gustin, so it’s a pre-order. They won’t ship until July. When un-snapped and laying flat, they check in at 8″ x 8″. When snapped, they measure 5 1/2″W x 5 1/2″D x 1 1/2″H. Three shades to pick from including a light brown natural CXL, black CXL, and the awesome #8 burgundy CXL shown above.

Looks like sale items are out, and the thresholds are pretty high considering this is H&M we’re talking about, but there’s plenty of mixing and matching that can go on to trip those thresholds. As is shown above with those two combos. Don’t forget to use the right codes depending on the threshold you hit.

Not a bad time to stock up on lightweight basics for the oncoming heat. For the record, I do like those JCF performance polos. Just be aware of how thin they are. Translucent. So, be warned. Also, I don’t think the extra 20% off works on everything, such as sportcoats, but that unstructured flex chino blazer is pretty good for $84. Full review here.

