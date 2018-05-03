Knit Stretch Wool/Cotton Suits, Summer Shoes Galore, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A high threshold, so, it’s either a big spend piece, or, you’re stocking up on smaller stuff. That said, now’s not a terrible time to perhaps take that knit, wool-blend suit for a spin. Could be a real winner there. Different for sure, but it’s just butterfly lined in the back, and 75% wool / 25% cotton. Meanwhile, big fan of the two new shades of BR’s suede D-ring belt. Especially that grey. Pairing one of those belts up with their outstanding “Waller” wingtip is not a bad way to trip that balance, and then save 40%. One final note. If you’re a GAP inc cardmember, try the code BRCARD at checkout to save an additional 10% off.

The Pick: TWO Singature Stretch Polos for $45.80 total ($22.90 per, reg. $39.90 per)

Kinda a weird deal, but if you like their Stretch Signature Polos (and I’ve heard that more than a few of you do) then now’s a great time to stock up. Buy one for the spendy regular price of $39.90, but then your second is just $5.90. Works out to $22.90 per polo, or, around 42% off.

I know they’re calling these lighter, 3-season weight, but this could be a real year-round steal for the guy who’s looking for a polished sportcoat, but not one in a too-formal-looking wool. Just 1/4 butterfly lined in the back. Half canvas. Unpadded shoulders. Available in either slim or contemporary fit.

Look, not a huge fan of H&M around these parts. The quality can just be so utterly lacking sometimes that it can be tough to recommend. BUT. That doesn’t mean there can’t be some winners here and there. Especially from the “Premium Quality” line.

There are a couple of moving parts here, so, this might get a bit confusing. Brooks Brothers is doing $100 off $300 with the code BBSTYLE through May 13th. PLUS, they’re also offering the following deal: You can get a free $25 e-gift card with each purchase of a $150 e-gift card. I think (think) that should stack. Maybe. And you can get more free gift cards as long as you buy multiple $150 e-gift cards one at a time.

Here’s how I got the above price on their outstanding, BrooksCool wool blazer…

Full price = $498.

Subtract $100 with the BBSTYLE code.

code. Buy not one, but TWO $150 e-gift cards.

Recieve not one, but TWO “free” $25 e-gift cards (one for each $150 e-gift cards).

Apply all FOUR of your e-gift cards ($350 in total) to the now $398 price of the blazer.

Net spend = $348, being that you took $100 off with the code and used two “free” $25 e-gift cards.

I THINK THIS WORKS. But math was NOT my major. Nor was logic. So, tread careful here. And why the socks with the shoes? Because they’re all priced just under the $300 threshold. So you need something inexpensive to trip that balance, then you can subtract the $100 with the code, and then you can buy a $150 gift card, get a $25 gift card free, and apply both to the final purchase price. Got it? Good. Because now my head hurts.

Also worth a mention: