Best of what’s left at Nordy, Made in the UK Dress Belts, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Pretty much now or never fellas. Sale expires on Sunday. Full picks are over here, but much of that has been picked over pretty good. Items above still have at least a good size selection left at post time. And yes, it still (forever? always?) ships and returns for free.

Not on sale, but for those that love the value that Spier and Mackay offers in their suits, and you want some stand alone, breezy trousers for the warm weather, these have just arrived. Tons of shades to pick from. 100% Irish linen. Flat Front. Slim OR their more generous (but not hugely bulky) Contemporary Fit. Just wish these would have come with side tabs instead of belt loops like their Fresco Wool trousers.

Made in England by the British Belt Company from honest to goodness full grain Italian leather. Forty bucks for a belt is about what you’d pay at many a department store. But for stats like this (and they have an option in oxblood no less) that seems like a very, very nice price. Final sale since it’s Massdrop. Estimated ship date is June 29th, so if you’ve got a wedding coming up soon that you need a belt for, be warned that it might not get here in time.

Five bucks off might not seem like much, but it’s UNIQLO we’re talking about here. They don’t run huge discounts. So, $5 off something just under $20 is appreciated. Last day for this deal too. Two home runs for polos from UNIQLO this year. Just watch out if you’re tall/have a long torso. UNIQLO has a tendency to chop their polos a bit short, so, you might be left with not enough fabric at the tail. But if they work for your frame, they’re awesome. Huge fan of the cotton-nylon airism blend.

More than a little complicated. And not the best deal. But it’s the week after a long weekend, so, the pickins are pretty slim.

Another leather good that’s made in the UK. Only instead of a belt, this is a LOT more leather, and comes in the form of a simple, classy briefcase. Made from English Bridle Leather. Padded base. Comes with a cotton canvas shoulder strap. In stock and ready to ship too.

