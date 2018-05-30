$30 off Spier and Mackay Suits, Under $200 USA Made Wingtips, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

That drops their mighty fine, Aussie merino wool, half canvas suits to just under $300. Good luck replicating that anywhere else. Also, at post time it appears to be working on their higher end Italian wool suits, bringing those down to $368. Doesn’t appear to work on sale goods. Big thanks to Jason F. for the tip!

Final sale shoes are always a big risk. Especially when it’s a new last like this one. But under $200 for Oak Street Bootmakers shoes? That’s a deal right there. As long as they fit your feet. And, well… you have to wait. It’s Massdrop so it’s a pre-order. Shoes don’t ship until later in June. Watches ship mid-June.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I’m not a huge fan of chino suits in intense heat, simply because they can be a bit dense. But the price sure is right for a spring/early summer/early fall laid-back suit. Also, breaking up a chino suit and wearing each piece separately can be super easy to do. That jacket? Could look great with jeans or contrasting linen trousers. Speaking of linen, that linen suit is another good option too. (Although they appear to have fully lined the jacket. Drat.) And you can head here for a full review of that unstructured flex chino blazer.

Back to half off, and back to being limited to just one item. So if you’ve had your eye on something specific at Lands’ End? Now’s the time. Doesn’t get better than this, assuming what you’re after isn’t on sale. Because if it is, it’s a no-go this time.

Happy birthday old fart! Kidding. I ain’t that far behind. Seriously, happy birthday Shawn. And way to actually MAKE things! We don’t do that here. We just make internets. Code above is good through Wednesday 5/23.

Also worth a mention: