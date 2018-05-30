$30 off Spier and Mackay Suits, Under $200 USA Made Wingtips, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Spier & Mackay: $30 off Suits w/ SUITUSA
- Grey & Blue Check in Slim or Cont. Fit – $298 ($328)
- Medium Blue Heather in Slim or Cont. Fit – $298 ($328)
- Navy Blue Solid in Slim or Cont. Fit – $298 ($328)
- Medium Gray in Slim or Cont. Fit – $298 ($328)
- Charcoal Gray in Slim or Cont. Fit – $298 ($328)
That drops their mighty fine, Aussie merino wool, half canvas suits to just under $300. Good luck replicating that anywhere else. Also, at post time it appears to be working on their higher end Italian wool suits, bringing those down to $368. Doesn’t appear to work on sale goods. Big thanks to Jason F. for the tip!
Massdrop: Oak Street Wingtips & Two Watches
- USA Made Oak Street Bootmakers Wingtip – $199.99 FINAL
- Panzera Aquamarine – $289.99 FINAL
- Orient Sun & Moon – $229.99 FINAL
Final sale shoes are always a big risk. Especially when it’s a new last like this one. But under $200 for Oak Street Bootmakers shoes? That’s a deal right there. As long as they fit your feet. And, well… you have to wait. It’s Massdrop so it’s a pre-order. Shoes don’t ship until later in June. Watches ship mid-June.
J. Crew Factory: Select “SUPER FUN SUMMER STYLES” Deals
- Slim-Fit Chino Thompson Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $99 TOTAL
- Slim-Fit Linen Thompson Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $139 Total
- Bleecker Athletic-Fit Lightweight Chino – $19.50
- Thompson Unstructured Flex Chino Blazer – $79.50
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I’m not a huge fan of chino suits in intense heat, simply because they can be a bit dense. But the price sure is right for a spring/early summer/early fall laid-back suit. Also, breaking up a chino suit and wearing each piece separately can be super easy to do. That jacket? Could look great with jeans or contrasting linen trousers. Speaking of linen, that linen suit is another good option too. (Although they appear to have fully lined the jacket. Drat.) And you can head here for a full review of that unstructured flex chino blazer.
Lands’ End 50% off ONE Full Price w/ SUNSHINE & 3449
- Tailored Fit Half-Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $149.95 ($299) full review here
- Linen/Cotton Shawl Collar Sweater – $44.97 ($89.95)
- Tailored Fit Pincord Sportcoat – $74.50 ($149)
- Elastic Surcingle Belt – $19.97 ($39.95)
- Waxed Canvas Duffel Bag – $74.50 ($149)
Back to half off, and back to being limited to just one item. So if you’ve had your eye on something specific at Lands’ End? Now’s the time. Doesn’t get better than this, assuming what you’re after isn’t on sale. Because if it is, it’s a no-go this time.
FormFunctionForm: Buy one get one 40% off w/ SHAWNISFFFORTY
- Timex Fairfield w/ FFF Watchband – $108 + Archslim Wallet – $56 (above, reg $94)
- FFFolio Legal Brief – $228 + Business Time Business Card Case – $38.40 ($64)
- The Penny Clutch – $148 (for her) + Field Notes Wallet – $76.80 (for you, reg. $128)
Happy birthday old fart! Kidding. I ain’t that far behind. Seriously, happy birthday Shawn. And way to actually MAKE things! We don’t do that here. We just make internets. Code above is good through Wednesday 5/23.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: 30% off Summer Styles with code SUMMERLOVE
- Massdrop: Those made in India Nico Nerni cap toe oxfords are back.