The One Men’s Store Surviving, A Doc’s Chronograph, & Once Upon a Time Black Tie

This is pretty sweet. It’s a “high-grade Gruen ‘50s-era stainless one-button Physician’s/Doctor’s chronograph watch, circa 1954”.

THIS WEEK IN…You Got Hacked!™ Then there’s this, which at this point isn’t really shocking.

NICE WORK KID: I mean, this is pretty impressive. Also, this was not my experience.

HEADS UP FELLAS: Ooooh! Green clouds?! Yeah, this is not a good thing.

OH THAT’S NASTY: This seems rather effed-up to me. Nature sure can creep me out on a regular basis.

SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT: Michigan can’t get clean water to many of its citizens but they let one of the biggest companies in the world suck dry their aquifers? SMH. Then there’s this utter and complete baloney.

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? I can’t wait to hear what a particular someone has to say about this.

THE KITTEHS: They have always ruled over us.

THAT ONE TIME…Pepperoni + seagulls + mayhem = banned for life. Until now that is. P.S. Been there. Lovely place indeed.

HIDING IN PLAIN SITE: How far is it from the Isle of Skye to Loch Ness anyway?

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? It’s easy to joke about things going dangerously amiss, but is this really a good idea?

WAIT, WHAT? There is something very familiar about this horse…

All of these circles are moving in straight lines. When I was a kid we called it Spirograph.

BEHOLD! The American Cockroach. We could learn a few things from them.

I SEE THE RAINS DOWN IN AFRICA: And now I see a ginormous split in the continent! Because you’ve already got it going in your head, you might as well get the real thing.

BOOGIE NIGHTS: IRL. Also, mandatory. Somewhat kind of maybe not really related…this.

THE REAL KINGSMAN: You don’t have to go to London for a classic men’s wear shop. Just head to Philly.

DUDE! Do you even wiffle?

READ OF THE WEEK: The new life of a former Beastie Boy. Damn I miss those guys.

INCOMING! Are you a Neil Gaiman fan? This is adapted from his short story: How To Talk To Girls at Parties.

IT’S NOT JUST YOU: This is really important. The more people like Mr. Johnson discuss this issue, the more it helps guys.

ONE MORE TIME, WITH FEELING: This. This this this this this. Sigh.

NO. NO NO NO NO NO GO TO HELL NO!

PRIVACY SHMIVACY! You don’t need that finger do you? Thanks.

INCOMING:

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.