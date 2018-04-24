Style Scenario: Spring / Summer Wedding, Super Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing for summer weddings can be tough. It’s warm, you want to look good, but you don’t want to treat someone else’s big day as your own personal fashion show (it’s seriously bad form). Over the next few days we’ll be tackling some common warm weather wedding style scenarios, and today features the most casual situation. The couple might go barefoot. The groom might skip a suit, and be in linen pants and an untucked shirt. This outfit respects the day, while still keeping it loose. Top Photo Credit

The Suit: J. Crew Unstructured Blazer & Pants in Stretch Cotton-Linen – $266. Featured in our Spring Temptation post, with a full review here, this is the perfect suit for when you want to look put together, but still be on the casual side (and not outshine the groom, even if he is skipping a suit). Fully unstructured, in a cotton/linen blend that will keep you from overheating whether it’s an inside or outside wedding.



The Watch: Timex Weekender Chronograph in Brown/Silver/Blue – $53.30. Featured in The 10 Best Looking Watches under $100 post from earlier this year, the Weekender remains a favorite. At 40mm it’s wearable by most, and it’s perfect when you want something casual but not clunky.

The Shirt: EXPRESS Slim Plaid Performance Dress Shirt – $69.90. With a slim profile and moisture wicking fabric, you can toss your blazer over the back of your chair if you so choose, and still look great and pit-stain free when you hit the dance floor. Spendy at full price, but EXPRESS runs sales all the time.



The Sunglasses: AE Foldable Aviator Sunglasses – $12.95. Foldable sunglasses are really handy when you’re moving from shade to sun and back again. Not as nice as a pair of Persols, but at this price you won’t feel quite as bad if they happen to fall out and get stepped on in the reception line.



The Money Clip: Le’aokuu Genuine Leather Magnet Money Clip in Coffee – $12.99. You’ll want to have your I.D. on you, and enough cash to tip the bartender, without the bulk of carrying around your normal wallet. A money clip like this one can carry your most basic monetary needs and also slip unobtrusively into your pocket. Basic. Slim. Cheap.



The Sweat/Skin Managers: Handkerchiefs – $9.99 | Titanium Dioxide Sunscreen – $10.24 | Foot Powder – $6.00. Stick a hankie or two in your pockets for brow wiping (can also second as a pocket square). They’ll also come in handy if you’re seated next to a particularly weepy guest. Why that specific formula of sunscreen? Titanium Dioxide based sunscreens won’t stain your clothes if washed later on in hard water (some of the Avobenzone-type sunscreens can turn to rust in hard water). Foot powder = a good idea even if you are wearing the no-show socks.

The Socks: None. The warmer summer months offer permission to go sockless in certain shoes. Hence the foot powder from above. Or, wear your favorite low profile socks, if that is more comfortable for you.



The Shoes: Jack Erwin “Parker” Driving Shoe – $115.00. Another item from our Spring Temptation post. The super soft suede keeps things comfortable, while the nubby sole will help you grip the dance floor with your killer moves. Made in Portugal.



The Belt: BR D-Ring Suede Belt – $35.70 w/ STYLE ($59.50). The suede of the belt adds some texture to the outfit, without being too casual.

