Monday Sales Tripod – JCF Worsted Suits for $208, USA Made Boots 30% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The difference between this and last week’s 50% off + 20% off deal? Suits and sportcoats are getting the cut this time. That’ll help. Works on their wheelhouse worsted wool Thompson line. I was surprised too. Also works on their spring-ready unconstructed sportcoats. Don’t forget to use the code SQUEAKY at checkout to get that extra 20% off.

Just a word of warning here. Never heard of these folks, so, I can’t speak to their customer service. But 30% off first quality (one is assuming they’re firsts here) Red Wings and Wolverine 1000 mile boots is hardly anything to sneeze at. Even if we are heading into the warm weather when most of us shelve our boots for the next 4 – 5 months. Huge thanks to Simon Q. and Brian B. for the tips, who also pointed out that the code on their site seems to have a typo. Code for 30% off is SAMSQUACH.

Works on both sale and full price, and you don’t have to be a new customer to use it. With summer fast approaching, this would be a mighty fine time to take a good strong look at their excellent, unlined in the back, breezy yet still polished unconstructed Italian wool blazers. Great for year-round wear, but especially nice in the summer thanks to their light, crisp, hopsack Italian wool. Tons of colors and patterns to pick from for those things.

In case, somehow, you missed it. Lots of wheelhouse models in the mid $200s. Which considering the recent price hike? That’s a hell of a deal. Some 2nds models are going for around $200, if not less. Like, try down to $175. Full picks from both the 1st quality and 2nds quality options can be found here.

Also worth a mention on a Monday