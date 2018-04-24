Best of the Threads: Shoe Strangeness, Jean Suggestions, and White Sneakers

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

With summer kicking off around the corner for many Dappered readers, Scofield ask the group for suggestions on finding a pair of jeans for the incoming warm weather. Mind you he had three criteria, so not just any pair of jeans would do. armfedferret and Rawfull felt Old Navy was the place to go. nikbrown chimed in suggesting The Gap (also part of the Old Navy family), with sruchris agreeing. Not wanting to stray too far from the Old Navy/Gap family, themoped88 suggested Banana Republic, while Tact and Dun strayed from the pack by suggesting Jomers travel jeans. Then Nandyn cracked it wide open by suggesting Gustin. As of this writing Scofield had picked up a few pairs to try, but hadn’t settled on anything. Do you know the perfect summer weight jean? Let Scofield know in the thread! (Jeans pictured are Bonobos Summer Weight Jeans.)

Proving yet again that the forums are a great community of helpful folks, mebejoseph came to the group asking if anyone ever experienced shine issues with their shoes, as he was having with a pair of Wolf & Shepherd’s. Shife comment that he had the same issue with a pair of Higgins Mill boots (which AE promptly replaced), while shadow4life provided some comments from is experience. DocDave derailed the conversation slightly by talking about his car, to which Glacobar offered some suggestions. srlclark gave some good related shoe information with mebejoseph sharing with the group his overall experience with Wolf & Shepherd and the outcome of the whole situation.

Shoes are always a popular topic on the threads, so when sputman asked for white shoe recommendations he was at the right spot. Creature asked for some clarity around what the shoes will be used for, whether actual athletics, or casual wear. Galcobar suggested taking a look at the Killshot Alternative post Joe put together. carlitos came up with a couple of recommendations himself. batkins9 and Geo agreed that Greats.com is a good place to look for white sneakers. When all was said an done, sputman was glad for the suggestions and he ended up with…well you’ll have to check out the post to find out!

After being dormant since March 21st, the thread kicked back to life with DocDave proclaiming his interest in the Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. This seems to have rejuvinated the thread with Arête suggesting Marketa Irglova, JDOG suggesting DREAMCAR, Pepetito Brian Fallon, APinNC several good bands, and thedrake Less Than Jake. No word yet on if anyone on threads has started listening to any of these suggestions and what their thoughts were.

Looking for a little inspiration sartorially? The WIWT thread is worth checking out. Bobbumman kicked off April by showcasing an excellent work from coffee shop outfit. ianr showed off the power of a monochrome outfit and Useknifeonly made his re-appearance memorable by showing off his spring style. armedferret was styling his summer look, which was quickly complimented by DocDave and fifyforfifty. JBarwick showed the group how to wear a denim shirt, to which burban felt JBarwick did a pretty good job of pulling off. Rounding out the month brought us looks from Token, and armedferret once again.

Looking for some advice, direction, or just to connect with some cool guys? Then Head on over to Threads and take a spin around. Many thanks to contributor Dave I. for assembling this month’s Best of Threads.