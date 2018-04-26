Bambinos back on Massdrop, Spring Sportcoat Savings, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Who put a quarter in Massdrop? Those are some Dappered-Wheelhouse deals right there. Pretty much any and every Orient Bambino Style (aside from the brand new small seconds) you could want is up for $135. And that Woodlore Shoe Valet starter kit is awfully nice for the price. But it’s Massdrop, so everything is final sale.

The wool/cotton unconstructed blazers aren’t getting this 30% cut, but those two new colors (in addition to the navy blue which was reviewed over here) are absolutely worth a mention. An unconstructed wool/cotton blazer in “sandy dune” for the warmer months? Perfect. Meanwhile, their new garment dyed cotton/linen stand alone sportcoats ARE getting the 30% off cut. Ludlow fit on both of these options. More picks for this 30% off + free shipping sale can be found here. And don’t forget the Un-suits that got added to the sale yesterday.

Made in Italy, nice suede, crepe sole… what’s not to like? Now, once again 40% off with that code. Ships and returns for free via Huckberry as well. Not bad at all. Note that it’s just the above styles and colors that are getting the cut. Not the entire line. Meanwhile, 30% off what I think (think?) is the original design for these types of bags. In leather no less. An investment, but it’s a brilliant design and should do well over time.

Part of the upcoming Polopalooza that’ll hit the site next week. 85% cotton and 15% nylon. Oddly cool and crisp feeling, with a nice trim fit. Size shown above is a medium. Other weekly deals on UNIQLO’s site can be found here, but fifteen bucks for one of these things is a steal. Just know that you can machine wash them, but don’t stick them in the dryer. Lay flat to dry.

It’s tiny, but some of you guys really like this thing. And it’s gone at Todd Snyder again. Still appears to be in stock at Timex, but just in case those run out? You’ve got another source over at LongIslandWatch. Full disclosure, I’ve never ordered anything from them, so I can’t speak to customer service, but I’ve heard they do okay. Full review of the Marlin can be found here.

Also worth a mention: