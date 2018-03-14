St. Patrick’s Day 2018 – The Best of Green

Green gets hosed. Kermit knows this. For 364 days out of the year green takes a back seat to blue, black, grey, and a host of other colors. But not on St. Patrick’s day. That’s the one day when Green reigns supreme. In honor of Green and St. Patrick’s Day, here’s the annual list of green things maybe worth the green in your wallet…

A Green Gingham or Check Button Down

Break free from the blue and white shirt tyranny! Yes, plenty of us like having mostly light blue and white shirts in our closet. But green gingham is a great way to step outside (yet not too far outside) the box. Looks great with a navy or grey sportcoat, under sweaters, or with a solid knit tie.

An easy to wear with just about anything shade. Plus, the suede means you don’t need to worry about it matching the leather of your shoes (or, sneakers for that matter.) One reviewer is complaining that this thing slips (which, with these d-ring type belts can be an issue). I don’t seem to be having that problem though? The suede is actually stretchy and grips pretty good.

Suitsupply knows what they’re doing. Sure, they’ve got the basics down (such as 4 season wool suits) but their seasonal wear is dead on too. The Havana fit in linen or a linen blend is perfect for this time of year. Not ridiculously close to the body, but still tailored looking. There’s just enough room for ventilation and to breathe. And green? Why not? Should do well with jeans too if it’s not warm enough to wear with lighter chinos quite yet.

I’ve consumed more Bourbon, Canadian, Scotch, and Rum than I’d care to admit… but if I had to pick one thing to sip neat or on a rock or two for the rest of my life? This is it. Look, it’s not immensely different than plain ol’ Jameson (which is a bargain in and of itself), but for that extra money you get selected casks, maturation in three different woods, and a much rounder, less rigid version of Jameson. Unlike their other options, the Gold Reserve is partially aged in virgin oak. So it’s the first stuff to hit that wood, and the end result is a nice amount of mellowed out vanilla flavor. Hints of bread pudding spread with a small dab of stone fruit compote. I personally prefer it over their 12-year and 18-year options, Red Breast 12 or 15, Green or Yellow Spot, Knappogue Castle, Tyrconnell or Tyroconnell’s Sherry Cask, Teeling, Teeling Single Grain, and Teeling Revival. … right. I need a new hobby. Price depends on location.

Cargo like pants that thankfully, aren’t cargo pants. Amazing how that can work. Maybe. Sometimes. Obviously casual. Straight fit. All cotton. A subtle herringbone pattern to the twill. Oddly soft fabric. Feel broken in right from the get-go.

The more subtle (is that possible with this watch?) version of their “Mod” Timex. Bullseye dial. Nato strap. Easy to wear for most 40mm case diameter. Interesting for sure.

A true 4-season sweater. Thin but strong thanks to the 100% merino wool construction. Comes in lots of colors, but the deep dark green is versatile and just different enough. Sadly out of stock in this color at present (they’re cycling towards more pastel/spring shades) but they return every fall.

Made in the USA and built for the long haul. Waxed cotton exterior. Soft flannel lining. Gets better with age, so be prepared to wear it and wear it often, and to enjoy how it changes as it grows older.

Made in the USA. A total classic. Most guys will favor the navy or tan options, but the Otter Green, while more casual, has been a companion to many. Tough to find on sale, unless you catch a site wide code or something at Brooks Brothers or East Dane.

Oddly good leather. Great comfort and seems to hold up with wear. Reinforced eyelets, thick laces, and just enough color. Sneakers that’ll never go out of style.

Ledbury stuff is NOT cheap, but hot damn is it made well. Poly blend and poly filled, yet slimmer fitting and much more refined looking than those almost reflective puffer vests kids seem to favor.

Adds a nice shot of alternate color if you’re doing the all blue thing. Looks plenty fine with a medium grey suit + light blue shirt too. Pictured above is an Italian linen pocket square via J. Crew (that’s now sold out), but TheTieBar has you covered for cheap.

J. Crew’s take on a classic. Head here for a review of this jacket, albeit in a slightly different shade. Extremely well reviewed. Want something similar for cheap? Check out your local army/navy surplus store.

The Ten Dollar Bill – $10.00

Man I love the ten. Whatever happened to the good ol’ sawbuck? Of course it’s still in wide circulation, but ever since ATMs started cranking out nothing but $20 bills, it feels like the $10 has taken a back seat. Too bad too, since it’s perfect for most smaller purchases when cash might be more convenient to use. Buying a $2.00 cup of coffee with a $20 feels like bringing a bazooka to a knife fight. Alex baby, I miss you. Come home.

Great tension to the PVD coated rings. Thick webbing. Great shade of green up against those red strips with the black base. Very 007. Shown here on the hugely popular (and for good reason), dirt cheap Casio diver. At the top of the post it’s on what is the extinct (I think?) Seiko SNZJ automatic.

A little more polished than your average chino, but still lacks that too-stiff-and-stuffy leg crease that your Dad’s dockers had. 90% cotton, 8% poly, 2% spandex. Clean hook and bar closure front. Tons of colors and fits. Size shown above is a 33×30 in the Emerson straight fit in olive, which is darker in person. I wouldn’t call these things lightweight. Could get hot in the summer. But boy they’re comfortable, and great for the other three seasons.

More permanent and durable than a disposable fountain pen , yet nowhere near the cost of some fancy-pants fountain pens. Plastic body. Metal clip. Nice nib that writes well, and a window that lets you know how much ink is left. Lightweight too. A fantastic every-day-carry pen. Available in medium, fine, and extra fine nib options. These are the preferred writing instrument around the Dappered offices, by far.

Different in fabric and hue, but both are proof all the same that a green sportcoat can look real good. One is wintery, one is ready for spring (but could easily be worn with jeans now). Brooks Brothers option is made from honest to goodness Harris Tweed, and available in their Regent Fit. The Bonobos sportcoat is their excellent, unconstructed Italian wool option.

Made in the USA from 20 oz canvas, beefy cotton webbing, and leather accents. At 2700+ cubic inches, it’s got enough space for a weekend away, yet still fits most carry-on requirements. Perfect shade of green, with the leather and cotton webbing contrast looking extra sharp. Shades of a vintage sports car with this color combo. A favorite.

Gone for the season, but they sold well enough last year that you think they might come back next year. They’re like smoking jackets for the outdoorsy types. English wool. Zero lining in the back. three button front and a shawl collar up top. From their upgraded “Wallace & Barnes” line. Color above is the “dark pine” which is much more green than gray in person (damn Instagram filter gone amok).

Sure it’s their bands that are green (the dials are black), but one glance and you know these things are built for the outdoors. Powered by light, plenty of looks and water resistant to 100m. Checks all the boxes for a field watch. Chrono is 41mm while the standard field watch is 37mm in diameter.

Dirt cheap. True slim fit. Bright, but leans to the cooler end of the spectrum instead of the warmer end. Dyed after it was cut and sewn, so there’s that subtle, color change throughout.

This is just personal taste, but I actually think the whole suit is a whole lotta green, all at once. But broken up separately? These two pieces could pull a lot of work during the colder months. Jacket is on sale, pants are not.

Boat shoe/camp moc luxury. Those are something. Just different enough, and might even manage to turn the heads of those who otherwise aren’t huge fans of boat shoes. Traditional rawhide lacing, hand-sewn, and made in Horween Chrompak leather. And boy is that stuff packed with the best formulas Horween can come up with. It’s noticeable when you touch it, but not greasy or anything. But know that it’s thick. So they actually might require a bit of break in. Anchored by a “Weron Nicotine Outsole.” Part of the AE collection that’s made in the Dominican Republic.

Have a safe St. Patrick’s Day, and remember, Guinness trumps lite beer that’s been greened up with food coloring every single time.