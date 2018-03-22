Spier Wheelhouse Suits Restock, 20% off Bonobos, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Need a well made, Half Canvas, Bemberg lined Suit or Sportcoat, but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg? Now’s not a bad time to try Spier & Mackay. After a bit of a dry period, their basics (such as navy, charcoal grey, etc.) are back in stock. That’s good for those who are starting to build their suit collection. They also have some wheel-house sportcoats, as well as seasonal gear in and ready to ship too. No more pre-order stuff. It’s in, and it’s in stock. Fire away. Plus, your first suit or sportcoat return is still free.

No, this isn’t just for first time customers. This is for everyone. And it feels like it’s been more than a while since Bonobos ran some sort of code on full price stuff. Is it still expensive for most of our budgets? Sure. But 20% off is better than nothing. And it drops their outstanding Unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoats to a much more palatable price. Barely lined, those things (just the arms unless they’ve changed the design). Hopsack fabric breathes great. Tons of colors and patterns to pick from.

DSW is a favorite for more than a few of us to mine cheap, yet still pretty reliable shoes. Like those leather chukkas from their house brand Aston Grey. Meanwhile, those Puma’s aren’t a half bad replacement for the super expensive, and almost always out of stock Nike Killshot from J. Crew.

Is it mostly winter-y stuff? Of course. That’s how clearance works. But those Italian made, super springy/comfortable Astorflex chelseas are perfect for spring. Full review of the Armogan Regalia can be found here. And if you’re in the North East, digging out from another blizzard? Maybe sweaters are on your mind. Hard to get better and more heritage than those Shetland shaggys.

It really is the not-quite-as-fortunate-man’s Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean. Not for the small wristed. Big presence, but doesn’t shout thanks to the simple design and brushed links. Currently around $315 at Macy’s with the code VIP. Usually runs just under $400 at other sites. Review here.

Also worth a mention: