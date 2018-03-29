40% off Worsted Wool Suits, Nordstrom Rack Clears the Racks, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Anybody got a wedding coming up? Now’s the time to get the suit in and tailored if you do. Pictured above is J. Crew’s “wide” notch lapel jackets. Which aren’t so much wide as they are timeless, and not nearly as slim as the 2.5″ lapels that their normal Ludlow jackets carry. That medium “harbor” blue and the light leaning “mineral” gray are also perfect for Spring and Summer. Try that gray suit with the loafers, a white shirt, and an Aperol Spritz. Awwwwwwwww see, I had to go and paint the picture. THANKS FOR PAINTING THE PICTURE JOE.

It’s a big fat “clear the racks” sale going into the weekend. Only good on clearance stuff. Prices are as marked, so, no extra discount comin’ at checkout. Lotta shoes there. Lots. A warning about the Allen Edmonds… seems like Rack gets Factory 2nds quality shoes? So be aware of that going in. Big thanks to Paul H. for the tip!

Summer is coming. That means you’re gonna want a tough, water-resistant, go anywhere/do anything watch. And it’s hard to beat Orient’s hacking, hand winding, 200m water resistant automatic Mako II. 40 hour power reserve and a wearable by most 41.5 mm case. Sold through Massdrop, so, it’s final sale. Usually runs closer to $150 on other 3rd party sites. Thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!

Those EXPRESS tech polos won best in show at last year’s polopalooza. Very soft, very stretchy, very comfortable. Big fan of the chambray placket as well. Expectations are high for those piped polos too. Meanwhile, if you’re a fan of Stan Smiths and want to take a slightly different route, their wooly-textured heel white “vegan” sneakers are also up for this 40% off.

So it turns out that H&M is hurting now too. I thought all the traditional brands were suffering in part/mainly due to millennials gravitating towards fast fashion LIKE H&M? But now H&M is in rough waters as well? Retail is a tough nut to crack right now. UPDATE: Looks like they’re offering 20% off $75+, but, your purchase has to be from the full price section. No on sale stuff. Use code 0419

Also worth a mention: