The Dappered Space: Style Scenario to Styled Living Space

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

This time around we’re utilizing a Style Scenario that was assembled to avoid the winter doldrums by injecting some subtle color into your wardrobe. The same can be applied to a space in your home that just seems to induce a case of the blah’s for you. Perhaps this is your first time intentionally decorating a space. Calling on your personal style to get this task done can help narrow down your choices, and get things done in a color scheme that you know will please your eye.

For this particular room, we’re starting with neutrals, but building off that with bold patterns and a pop of color here and there. We also tried to keep the picks pretty darn affordable. You are of course at liberty to use your creative eye to create the look you want, but perhaps this will help you get things started.



The Sofa: Tahoe Sofa in Linen – $299. Three hundred bucks for a sofa is pretty darn affordable. Who knows how many years it will actually hold up, but if you’re working with a budget, this’ll do. Sold by Furniture Row.

The Chair: Kourtney Accent Chair – $314 ($349). Yeah, slightly more than the sofa. But this chair has decorative value all its own. The design on the seat fabric is striking, but the overall colors are neutral, making this chair easy to incorporate. UPDATE: The price of this chair has doubled since these picks were made. Looks like Macy’s perhaps corrected a mistake? Definitely need to wait on a major home sale for this one.

The Rug: 5’x7′ Chunky Knit Wool Rug – $134.99 ($149). A tightly woven chunky wool with gradations in the grey. The nice thing about a rug like this is it’s very versatile. You can change the room around it, or swap it into a different space, and it should work.

The Table: SONGMICS “Antique” Coffee Table – $89.99. Not antique. That’s just referring to the finish on the wood top. Inspired by the sunglasses and watch from the style scenario. This look will add some masculinity to the space. I believe this style might be referred to “industrial chic.” Or something. Matching end tables and a bar cart are available if desired.

The Mirror: Holly & Martin Wagars Burnt Oak/ Black Mirror – $69.49 ($99). Color blocking on a mirror. Very stylish. The difference in materials is kind of funky, but eye-catching.

The Pillows: Artcest Solid Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2) in Dark Green – $13.99. Not quite the fabric of the blazer in the style scenario, but close to the color. These are just covers, so don’t forget to buy the inserts. A very easy way to add some color to this room setup. If green isn’t your thing, go with blue.

The Throw: Bunkhouse Plaid Wool Blanket in Navy – $42.99. Throw blankets can have dual purposes. Yes, they can keep you warm, but they can also add some color along with the functionality. Keep one of these on the back of the couch or chair, or tucked under the coffee table. This is a basic 50% wool 50% synthetic blanket that is machine washable and well reviewed.

The Art: Shake No. 3 by Rebecca Kinkead – $86.99 ($144.99). At 18.5″ x 18.5″ , it’s a small print. But you can group it with the mirror and another decorative hanging, or even place it on a shelf. Recommending simply because it’s a charming picture.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.