Style Scenario: Adding Color & Avoiding the Winter Doldrums (nothing over $100 Edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s cold. It’s dank. The sun hasn’t shown itself in some parts of the Northern Hemisphere for what feels like forever. What better time to inject a little bit of subtle color into your look? We’ll get through this together.

The Sportcoat: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoat in Green – $99 FINAL w/ ITSOVER ($400). Why not? Sure it’s a brighter green that would go great with white or pale grey pants in spring/summer, but it’s not like it’s pink or seersucker. You can wear it now. And the price sure is right (albeit final sale).

The Shirt: J. Crew Stretch Secret Wash Shirt in end-on-end Cotton Poplin – $59.90. Everybody is trying to copy that UNTUCKit brand these days. Even J. Crew is making shirts cut shorter, with the intention to be left untucked. You can do that here if you’d like, or, simply get a regular length and tuck it in.

The Sweater: H&M 100% Cashmere Textured Knit Crew – $79.99 ($129). Surprisingly good quality cashmere, and that textured, almost waffle knit is excellent. Fits relatively trim too. Already on sale and should drop further with upcoming codes and promos. For a more casual look, skip the button down and just wear the sweater under the sportcoat. It’s that soft. You can wear it next to your skin.

The Coat: Target Goodfellow & Co. Wool Blend Topcoat in Camel – $79.99. Lots of class on a budget. 66% wool, 27% poly, 5% acrylic, 2% other.

The Sunglasses: UNIQLO Wellington Folding Sunglasses – $14.90. Cheap, a classic wayfarer design, and they conveniently fold up to a more compact, pocket size for storage. And that feature will come in handy during this time of year when the weather can’t seem to make up its mind.

The Watch: Timex Red Wing 40mm – $99 ($138). From the original Timex x Red Wing collaboration. The 40mm should be wearable by everyone.

The Belt: UNIQLO Italian Suede Belt – $29.90. Casual but not clunky. GAP’s basic dark brown belt would work here too.

The Jeans: Old Navy Slim Built-In Flex 360° Jeans – $45 ($54.99). Basically Old Navy’s version of big brother BR’s rapid movement / traveler denim options. 89% cotton, 8% polyester, 3% spandex.

The Bag: Herschel Supply Co. Novel Aspect – $59.98 ($100). For those new-years resolution based trips to the gym. Compact enough to not suffocate the average gym locker, yet has an extra compartment to keep your shoes separate. Big fan of the navy/khaki/green combination.

The Shoes: Banana Republic Nicklas – $70.80 ($118). Sneakers and suits are getting more and more common (just watch sportscenter or any awards show red carpet). So sneakers with jeans and an unconstructed sportcoat is an easy play. Just don’t wear em’ out if the weather calls for sunny and cool in the morning, but freezing rain/a blizzard in the afternoon. Full review of these things can be found here.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Blend Mid-Calf Socks in Navy – $12.50. It’s winter. Wear socks. You’re not an animal.